National Coalition of Clean Energy Incubators - Led by the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator - Adopt Principles to Advance & Support Biden Administration's Commitment to Justice40

The Coalition's Justice40 Principles Commits Incubators to Prioritizing Opportunities for Underrepresented Cleantech Entrepreneurs, Investing in Disadvantaged Communities & Ensuring the Clean Energy Economy

Benefits All Americans

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the nation's most innovative clean technology incubators–via the National Coalition of Clean Energy Incubators (NCCEI) led by the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)–adopted a new joint Statement of Principles to advance President Biden's environmental justice goals, promising to prioritize investments and initiatives that "increase support and enhance opportunities for diverse underrepresented cleantech entrepreneurs, provide job training for at-risk communities and scale deployment of clean energy solutions in disadvantaged communities that will provide increased benefits from the clean energy economy for all Americans."

"Thanks to President Biden and the U.S. Congress, federal agencies are making historic levels of investment to advance environmental justice as we respond to the climate crisis," said Matt Petersen, CEO of LACI. "That is why clean technology incubators like those represented in the NCCEI understand that we need to help advance the President's equity priorities–as represented by Justice40–as we play our individual and collective roles in building an inclusive green economy, creating good-paying, green jobs while deploying equitable climate solutions in disadvantaged communities, and supporting underrepresented founders to scale their game changing solutions."

The NCCEI promotes robust growth of regional energy innovation ecosystems across the nation by providing support for startups and entrepreneurs whose businesses focus on clean energy-related technologies. In addition to Petersen, those signing the Statement of Principles include Danny Kennedy, Chief Energy Officer of New Energy Nexus , Kate Frucher of The Clean Fight , Rick Stockburger of BRITE Energy Innovators , Nina Axelson of Grid Catalyst , Cortney Piper of Tennessee Advance Energy Business Council (TAEBC) , Isaac Vanderburg of Launch Alaska , Dawn Lippert of Elemental Excelerator , Pamela Fann of Impact Energy , Erik Birkerts of Evergreen Climate Innovations and Felicia Davis, HBCU Green Fund Inc , Laura Teicher of FORGE , Aina Abiodun of VertueLab , Doug Davenport of Prospect Silicon Valley , Kevin Knobloch of Greentown Labs , Rebecca Taylor of the Austin Technology Incubator , and Kenneth B. Hayes of Cleantech Open .

"The policy vision behind Justice40 is that when all communities can access the benefits of our new energy future, our entire economy and society will thrive," said Cortney Piper, Executive Director of The Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council and a member of NCCEI. "I am proud to be part of a community of clean energy incubators around the nation that are making the connection between innovation and inclusion in order to create a national advanced energy economy."

The NCCEI's Statement of Principles on the Biden Administration's Justice40 initiative were transmitted today to President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Congressional leaders. The Principles include commitments to support underrepresented founders, deliver innovative cleantech solutions in disadvantaged communities–including green workforce training–and expand access to dedicated funding resources for women, Black, Latinx and Indigenous founders who are chronically underrepresented as recipients of traditional venture capital funding.

About the National Coalition of Clean Energy Incubators (NCCEI)

The NCCEI represents some of the most innovative clean technology incubators in the U.S., promoting robust growth of regional energy innovation ecosystems across the nation by providing support for startups and entrepreneurs whose businesses focus on clean energy-related technologies. LACI began convening the NCCEI early in 2020 to advocate for increased federal funding for cleantech incubators across the country. The NCCEI also championed the Transportation Electrification Partnership's $150 billion federal stimulus proposal . The NCCEI worked with Rep. Tim Ryan to secure funding for the U.S. DOE Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) and also championed the creation of the National Clean Energy Incubator Program, which was authorized in the CHIPS and Science Act which was signed into law by President Biden in August of 2022. NCCEI has hosted nearly two dozen roundtables and two national advocacy events with federal policymakers in Washington, D.C.

About The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is creating an inclusive green economy for Greater Los Angeles and beyond through: unlocking innovation by incubating cleantech startups to scale their climate solutions, and helping support underrepresented founders in particular; transforming markets through catalytic partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and private sector leaders in transportation, energy, and sustainable cities; and enhancing communities through workforce development, pilots, and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP), LACI has been recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world by UBI Global. LACI has helped 375 portfolio companies raise over $1 billion in funding, generated $335 million in revenue, and created 2,626 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a long-term economic impact of more than $587 million. Learn more at www.laci.org.

