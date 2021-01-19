National Coalition of Justice Practitioners Calls on U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) to Hold Local Law Enforcement Agencies Accountable to Report Officers Who Participated in the U.S. Capitol Attack

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a day spent honoring the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, today, the National Coalition of Justice Practitioners (NCJP) calls on the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) to hold law enforcement agencies accountable for harboring officers who participated in the insurrection on January 6 at the United States Capitol or who engage in white supremacist activities.

Charles Billups, a founding member of the NCJP, Retired Law Enforcement Officer, and Chairperson of the New York State Grand Council of Guardians (GCGNY) Sgt. Anthony Miranda (Ret.) NYPD, Chief of Police ACS New York City Administration of Children's Services (Ret.), National Chairperson, National Latino Officers Association (NLOA)

When President Donald J. Trump urged a mob that included law enforcement officers to march to the U.S. Capitol, he stated, "you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong." The mob clashed with United States Capitol Police (USCP) and ultimately breached the building. It prompted the suspension of a joint session of Congress assembled to confirm a free and fair presidential election.

As the pro-Trump mob made their way through the Capitol hallways, they shouted racial epithets and anti-American slogans, destroyed, and stole government property, and assaulted law enforcement officers. This melee resulted in the deaths of five American citizens. "For decades, law enforcement agencies have been aware of systemic racism and were knowledgeable about the racial bigotry in their ranks," said Sgt. Anthony Miranda (Ret.) NYPD, Chief of Police ACS New York City Administration of Children's Services (Ret.), National Chairperson, National Latino Officers Association (NLOA). "However, law enforcement leaders have done nothing to address the longstanding issues of inequities and inequalities in law enforcement," continued Miranda.

Local law enforcement officers have been further fired up and emboldened by police labor unions that supported the Trump administration and have fanned the flames of racism and encouraged hostility toward officers of color. "These domestic terrorists who stormed our nation's capital willingly participated and encouraged an attempted coup," said Charles Billups, a founding member of the NCJP, Retired Law Enforcement Officer, and Chairperson of the New York State Grand Council of Guardians (GCGNY). "There must be consequences for all law enforcement officers who contributed to the chaos, violence, death, and destruction on January 6," continued Billups.

The NCJP invites all law enforcement and justice practitioners to join them to call for the USDOJ to hold law enforcement leaders accountable for shielding these criminals from prosecution. We stand together in the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy to fight against racism, hate, and bigotry, especially among those who have taken an oath to protect and serve. We are committed to the fair administration of justice for all Americans.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION OF JUSTICE PRACTITIONERS (NCJP)

The NCJP is a national coalition of over 10,000 diverse law enforcement and justice practitioners dedicated to respecting the rule of law and order in the fair administration of justice. The NCJP is comprised of members of the National Latino Officers Association (NLOA) and 17 organizations under the umbrella of The Grand Council of Guardians (GCG), representing the NYPD Guardians, NYC Corrections Guardians, NYS Parole Guardians, NYS Court Guardians, NYC Probation Guardians, MTA Police Guardians, NYS Police Guardians, Port Authority Police/Bi-State Coalition, Nassau County Sheriff Guardians, Nassau County Police Guardians, Yonkers Guardians, and Guardians Association of New York State Troopers along with individual justice practitioners affiliated with Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ), National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers (NABLEO), Newark Bronze Shields, and National Organization of Retired State Troopers (NORST). For more information, visit www.ncjp.info.

