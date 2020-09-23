National Coalition of Justice Practitioners Endorse Biden/Harris Presidential Ticket

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coalition of Justice Practitioners (NCJP) announced today their endorsement of the Biden/Harris presidential ticket. The NCJP is comprised of over 10,000 of the nation's leading, high-ranking, decorated law enforcement professionals on the Federal, State and municipal levels who have been on the frontlines fighting for police reform for decades. "Each member of the NCJP has connections with thousands of law enforcement and justice practitioners across the country who stand united to denounce the racist, divisive, fear-mongering rhetoric of the current administration," says Charles Billups, founding member of the NCJP, Retired Law Enforcement Officer, and Chairperson of the New York State Grand Council of Guardians (GCGNY).

"The actions of the Trump Administration and the New York police union aligned with it have disturbing, destructive and negative racial overtones promoting excessive force and other discriminatory police actions," said Sgt. Anthony Miranda (Ret.) NYPD, Chief of Police ACS New York City Administration of Children's Services (Ret.), National Chairperson National Latino Officers Association (NLOA). "The Biden/Harris Presidential Team understands the vital role law enforcement plays in protecting and serving all communities, especially marginalized communities," continued Miranda.

"We are outraged and disgusted by the virulent attitude of hatred and bias spawned by the current administration and a police union that has shown no concern for the wishes of thousands of its Black and Brown members and no concern for the safety of the communities that they have sworn to protect and serve," declared Lieutenant Charles Wilson (Ret.), former Chief of Police, chairperson, National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers (NABLEO).

"We will no longer remain silent and thereby complicit with a police labor organization that endorses an administration that fans the flames of racism, encourages hostility in our communities and fuels a dangerous environment for police and peaceful protestors," stated Captain Sonia Pruitt (Ret.), 20-year veteran of the Montgomery Police Department, former national chairperson, National Black Police Association (NBPA), adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at Montgomery College.

"The heinous murder of George Floyd awakened the consciousness of America and illuminated pervasive, persistent inequities in our justice system," said Major Neill Franklin (Ret.), 34-year law enforcement veteran and training commander of the Maryland State Police and Baltimore Police Department, and current Executive Director of Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP). "The NCJP is committed to working with the Biden/Harris team to realize accountability, transparency, increasing diversity and respect for the rule of law in America's justice system," continued Franklin.

"The goal of the NCJP is to not only expose the dishonest, insidious and incessant lies about policing and police reform of the current administration but we pledge to work closely with the Biden/Harris team on a police reform agenda that will result in substantive change in policing and the justice system to ensure the safety and well-being of all Americans," stated Deputy Chief of Police Wayne Harris (Ret.), Rochester Police Department, member of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

The NCJP invites all law enforcement and justice practitioners to join them who are committed to truth, equity, and public safety in the fair administration of justice for all Americans.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION OF JUSTICE PRACTITIONERS (NCJP)

The NCJP is a national coalition of over 10,000 diverse law enforcement and justice practitioners dedicated to respect for the rule of law and order in the fair administration of justice. The NCJP is comprised of members of National Latino Officers Association (NLOA) and 17 organizations under the umbrella of The Grand Council of Guardians, (GCG), representing the NYPD Guardians, NYC Corrections Guardians, NYS Parole Guardians, NYS Court Guardians, NYC Probation Guardians, MTA Police Guardians, NYS Police Guardians, Port Authority Police/Bi-State Coalition, Nassau County Sheriff Guardians, Nassau County Police Guardians, Yonkers Guardians and Guardians Association of New York State Troopers along with individual justice practitioners affiliated with Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ), National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers (NABLEO), Newark Bronze Shields, and National Organization of Retired State Troopers (NORST).

