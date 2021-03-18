National Coalition on Health Care and West Health to Hold Briefing on the Burden of High Drug Prices Among Communities of Color

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coalition on Health Care and West Health will kick off a two-part, public briefing series titled the Burden of High Drug Prices Among Communities of Color on Thursday, March 18th from 1-2pm ET.

The first briefing will explore how high drug prices, coverage gaps, and other structural barriers drive health inequities for communities of color. During the briefing West Health will release new data on drug accessibility and affordability from its monthly survey tacker with Gallup.