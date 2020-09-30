National Coalition On Health Care Conference Launches This Week On Reimagining The Health Care System Amid Crisis

Noam Levey , senior health care reporter from the Los Angeles Times, will moderate an opening panel conversation on campaign health care policy perspectives with Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy (R-NC), a physician who sits on the Education & Labor Committee and the Republican Study Committee, as well as Chris Jennings and Rodney Whitlock , prominent D.C.-based strategists and consultants. It will be followed by a second panel discussion by renown public health and health care leaders, including Dr. Sachin Jain, Dr. Beverly Malone, Dr. Anand Parekh, Dr. Elena Rios, Matt Salo and Licy Do Canto , to discuss the future of health care and how we achieve a better, more equitable health care system moving forward. View a complete list of the speakers here .

"In this moment of unprecedented crisis and uncertainty, we are challenged to lay the foundation for a more resilient, sustainable and equitable health care and public health system," said NCHC President John Rother. "We have an opportunity in the midst of the nation's crises to really re-think health care, and it starts with asking big questions and acting on them."

The Coalition is proud to have BCW and Prime Policy Group as media partners for the event.

About NCHC

NCHC is the oldest nonpartisan, nonprofit, multi-stakeholder organization dedicated to promoting health care affordability and accessibility. Founded 30 years ago, the Coalition represents more than 80 participating organizations, including medical societies, businesses, unions, health care providers, faith-based organizations, pension and health funds, insurers, and groups representing consumers, patients, women, minorities, and persons with disabilities. Collectively, our organizations represent more than 100 million Americans. The Coalition has long supported comprehensive legislation to address key threats to health care affordability, such as lowering drug prices.

