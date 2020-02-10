National Community Action Foundation Comments on the President's Proposed Budget Cuts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the Trump Administration proposes eliminating funding for important community programs with bipartisan support, and every year Congress rejects it. Once again, the President's budget cuts crucial funding from the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). David Bradley, CEO of the National Community Action Foundation, which represents the local organizations that run these programs said this:

"The President's budget is cruel. Though the President speaks about making America strong, he cuts the Community Services Block Grant, which provides essential funding to local communities that allow them to break down barriers to opportunity. He cuts the Weatherization Assistance Program, which makes homes safe for sensitive populations like infants and the elderly during cold winters and hot summers. And, he cuts the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program which saves mothers from having to make the choice between heating and eating – a true matter of survival. Congress has continuously demonstrated, on a bipartisan basis, that these three programs are a priority, because they recognize that the character of our nation depends upon the survival and success of our neighbors."

The Community Services Block Grant provides funding to local agencies known as Community Action Agencies that serve 99 percent of the counties in the United States. The use of the flexible funds is determined locally and is based on what the community needs in order to connect low income individuals and families to opportunity. CSBG funded programs assist nearly 16 million people a year.

The Weatherization Assistance Program provides weatherization upgrades to 35,000 homes every year, and by doing so reduces energy costs for low income households, increases energy efficiency of the homes and improves health and safety outcomes for families.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides assistance with home energy bills, energy crises and weatherization and energy-related minor home repairs. Without LIHEAP, low income seniors and families face utility shut offs that can be deadly.

Since 1981, the National Community Action Foundation has served as the federal advocate for the Community Action network, which is comprised of locally-based anti-poverty organizations and their state and federal partners.

