NATIONAL COMPASSIONATE CARE COUNCIL ANNOUNCES MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD TO GUIDE REFORM AGENDA

Distinguished physicians and researchers join forces to guide evidence-based federal cannabis policy reform

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Compassionate Care Council (NCCC) today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board, bringing together some of the nation's most respected physicians and researchers in cannabinoid medicine. The board will provide scientific and clinical guidance to support NCCC's mission of advancing evidence-based cannabis policy reform at the federal and state levels. The Medical Advisory Board unites experts spanning emergency medicine, pain management, palliative care, oncology, and cannabinoid therapeutics, reflecting the breadth of clinical experience needed to shape meaningful policy.

Their collective work spans decades of patient-centered care, peer-reviewed research, and direct engagement with the medical community. By focusing on shared decision-making, standardized dosing, and the generation of real-world evidence, the board will help the NCCC convert clinical momentum into durable legislative reform and patient care. Members include:

Dr. Leigh Vinocur, NCCC Chief Medical Advisor & Society of Cannabis Clinicians

Dr. Bonni Goldstein, Canna-Centers

Dr. Gladstone McDowell, American Pain Consortium

Dr. Robert Marks, Diagnostic Pain Clinic

Dr. Jordan Tishler, Association of Cannabinoid Specialists

Dr. David Casarett, Duke University

Dr. Joseph Rosado, Panacea Alliance

Dr. Chanda Macias, National Holistic Healing Center

Dr. Leslie Mendoza Temple, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine

Dr. Genester Wilson-King, Society of Cannabis Clinicians

Dr. George Valdez, Agevantx

Dr. Mikhail Kogan, GW Center for Integrative Medicine

"For over five decades, federal cannabis policy has been shaped more by regulatory barriers than by therapeutic potential. Cannabis policy in Washington is finally beginning to move toward the kind of evidence-based, physician-guided approach that patients and clinicians have long advocated for," said Dr. Leigh Vinocur, NCCC's Chief Medical Advisor. "This advisory board represents an important step toward ensuring that real-world evidence and clinical expertise remain central to medical cannabis reform. The caliber of physicians involved reflects the growing urgency within the medical community to bridge the gap between clinical reality and federal regulation."

"Federal cannabis policy has, until very recently, lagged the science by decades — and the cost of that gap has been borne by patients, veterans, researchers, and the clinicians attempting to provide evidence-based care," said Shawn Hauser, Partner at Vicente LLP and NCCC Chair.

About NCCC: The National Compassionate Care Council (NCCC) is dedicated to modernizing the standard of care and bridging the gap between slow-moving regulations and the patients who need relief now. By prioritizing patients over paperwork, NCCC leverages real-world evidence and expert collaboration to advocate for safe, immediate access to physician-guided cannabinoid therapies for those who lack the benefit of time. Our mission is simple: more healing, less waiting. Learn more at compassionatecarecouncil.org

SOURCE National Compassionate Care Council