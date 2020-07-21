National Composites Announces Through Their Latest Acquisition, That There is No Solution They Can't Provide the Composites Manufacturing Marketplace

TROY Mich., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Composites has completed the third acquisition in as many months with Sunrise Fiberglass, Wyoming MN. being the latest.

National Composites now has four strategically located plants throughout the Midwest, each having multiple capabilities, staffed by experienced career fiberglass specialists.

Locations include:

National Composites Headquarters ( Troy, Michigan )

) MPI (Molded Plastics Industries) ( Holt, MI )

) Great Lakes Composites ( Owosso, MI )

) Excel Pattern and Tool ( Owosso, MI )

) Sunrise Fiberglass ( Wyoming, MN )

These acquisitions were a part of a long-term plan established by the leadership team lead by Adam Fenton, COO. "As we reviewed the growth opportunities in the composite marketplace, we strategically targeted those companies that could join and complement our offerings." "Our plan is to be able to provide on-time, on-budget composite solutions to our current and future customers. Complemented by a team of professionals that will partner with clients to plan and create solutions that fulfill market demands."

Collectively, National Composites serves the following industries:

Marine and recreation

Hospitality

Electric & Specialty Vehicles

Medical

Heavy Equipment

Agriculture

Transportation

Fire & Safety

National Composites has a "Small Plant Focus, with Big Company Resources." Their unique approach to the market has allowed them to become specialists and industry leaders in the markets we serve.

Each plant is dedicated to being the best in their field, solely focusing on specific market segments. With this focused approach, our production staff is able to become true craftsmen of their trade and our sales and engineering staff become your true partners, providing design and engineering assistance. The leaders of our multiple production plants have decades of experience in composites serving multiple different markets and working with a variety of different materials and molding techniques. At National Composites we strive to deliver more than just quality products, we are dedicated to being a true partner with people you can rely on.

MORE ABOUT NATIONAL COMPOSITES

National Composites believes that by focusing talent one can provide the best possible solutions. Hence the reason that each location that makes up the family of services under the National umbrella priority is to serve a primary audience.

This business philosophy was a part of a long-term growth plan that was initially fueled by the company founders' demand for a composite solution. One could say that the English-language proverb: "Necessity is the mother of invention" was the primary driving force that established National Composites.

Since that time, the family of locations and molding methods specialist has expanded into four locations throughout the Midwest.

The following details the timeline and focus of each location.

Great Lakes Composites was the original plant.

Great Lakes Composite 90,000 sq. ft production facility utilizes multiple different molding techniques, the primary being open mold spray-up and light RTM. The others include RTM, CCBM (bag molding), and compression molding.

https://nationalcomposites.com/location/great-lakes-composite/

Excel Pattern and Tool - January 1st, 2020 opened this new facility in Owosso after purchasing Excel Pattern of Dearborn, MI.

Excel Pattern and Tool specializes in patterns, production tooling, production fixtures, and prototyping. The key members of this facility have over 100 years of experience in their field.

https://nationalcomposites.com/location/excel-pattern-and-tool/

MPI- January 1, 2020

MPI (Molding Plastics Industries) A combined 60,000 sq. ft ISO certified facility has multiple molding capabilities including compression molding, RTM, open molding, and thermo/vacuum forming. MPI is currently serving the Military, Specialty Vehicle, and Medical markets.

https://nationalcomposites.com/location/molded-plastics-industries/

Sunrise Fiberglass- June 22nd, 2020

Sunrise Fiberglass Since 1968, using both open and closed molding capabilities Sunrise has specialized in the fabrication and final product assembly of complex components and assemblies for quick-turn or ongoing fiberglass needs.

https://www.sunrisefiberglass.com/

