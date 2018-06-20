National Conference For Community And Justice Honors Two Northwestern Mutual Recipients With 2018 Human Relations Award

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that The National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) has awarded two company recipients for its 2018 Human Relations Award -- Anne Paradis, Northwestern Mutual Board Member and former CEO of MicroTek, Inc., and Amy Jamrog, wealth management advisor and founder of The Jamrog Group - Northwestern Mutual. Paradis and Jamrog were honored, due to their commitment to fostering social justice and inclusion for all people, regardless of identity.

NCCJ's annual award recognizes individuals and companies for displaying strong leadership and advocacy for human rights and equality, and upholding high standards in treating others with open-mindedness and respect. Honorees are active in humanitarian concerns such as combating prejudice and discrimination in the community and workplace.

Paradis' business involvement includes serving on the Board of Trustees of Northwestern Mutual, the board of Westmass Development Corporation, and serving as chair of the board of directors of Baystate Health Systems, the largest hospital system in western Massachusetts. Paradis has served on multiple nonprofit boards since 1985 and is active with the Human Rights Campaign. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Westfield State University and her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst.

Jamrog serves as a Trustee for Health New England and The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, as well as Board Member of Tech Foundry. She also manages endowments for many local non-profits. Jamrog's passion for giving back to the community extends through her practice, The Jamrog Group, which has been recognized for philanthropic efforts with The Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts, The Care Center of Holyoke Massachusetts and The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. Jamrog earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature & Creative Writing from Middlebury College, and graduated cum laude in 1994.

About the National Conference for Community and Justice

Formed in 1927, NCCJ is a human relations organization that promotes inclusion and acceptance by providing education and advocacy while building communities that are respectful and just for all. Celebrating the diversity of races, religions, cultures, genders, abilities, and sexual orientations. Visit http://www.nccj.org/ for more information.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

