National Conflict Resolution Center, Prebys Foundation Announce Collaboration to Disrupt School-to-Prison Pipeline

$1.25 Million Grant Will Benefit San Diego Youth, Create National Model

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) has been awarded a $1.25 million, two-year grant from the Conrad Prebys Foundation for its transformational work to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline. The funding will enable NCRC to scale its school intervention and Thrive programs, with the goal of increasing connection, accountability, and prospects for success among San Diego youth. The two initiatives build on NCRC's decade-long collaborations with school districts, community organizations, and governmental partners to change the way we think about – and deal with – student misbehavior.

The work of NCRC's the school intervention and the Thrive initiative are both anchored in restorative justice practices, interventions that are used in schools in response to incidents of student isolation and bullying; and in the Juvenile Diversion Initiative (JDI), a pioneering alternative to prosecution when young people are arrested. NCRC developed and administers the JDI on behalf of the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Background

The collaborators supporting this project include: NCRC, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, San Diego County Office of Education Superintendent Dr. Gloria E. Ciriza, and Prebys Foundation who all share the values and vision driving this initiative:

Value of Young People: Young people are bright, creative, innovators, and the future of our communities and our prosperous economy. They deserve all our support and opportunities to thrive.

Removing Barriers : Youth growth and potential are often disrupted by punitive practices in schools and in the community, which can lead them down the path to incarceration.

: Youth growth and potential are often disrupted by punitive practices in schools and in the community, which can lead them down the path to incarceration. Providing Effective Alternatives: NCRC develops alternatives to incarceration that keep youth in schools and in their communities where they belong, where they can grow, and prosper. In partnership with the Prebys Foundation, NCRC will be able to expand its programs to ensure more youth are on track to live their lives to their fullest potential.

What Collaborators are Saying:

"NCRC is building the nation's largest system for disrupting the pipeline to prison," says Summer Stephan, San Diego County District Attorney. "Their groundbreaking approach engages all stakeholders who are interested in youth outcomes, starting in schools."

Steven Dinkin, NCRC president, believes a comprehensive solution is needed to ensure that young people thrive, well into adulthood. Dinkin says, "We are grateful to the Prebys Foundation for their tremendous show of confidence in our work. With their support, we will build a model that can be replicated across the country."

"The young generation is our most valuable resource. Investing time in guiding them towards decisions that open up future prospects is key to our collective prosperity," said Grant Oliphant, CEO of Prebys Foundation. "When youth have a sense of purpose, feel like they belong, and have real opportunity grounded in community, we know young people will grow and thrive. We express our gratitude to NCRC for their foresight and guidance in ensuring that our future is entrusted to competent, nurtured, and innovative individuals."

NCRC will use the funding to hire additional case managers; recruit new direct service community partners; and enhance program evaluation efforts. More schools and students will be served through NCRC's partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).

Dr. Gloria E. Ciriza, San Diego County superintendent of schools, believes that students have a key role to play to ensure an end to bullying. As engaged citizens, young people have an opportunity to transform from being bystanders to becoming upstanders, advocating for and normalizing care and concern for each other. Dr. Ciriza says, "Our schools are uniquely positioned to become places of community transformation and social mobility. It starts with building a sense of belonging among all students, as our work with NCRC will show."

In addition, Prebys funding will facilitate expansion of Thrive, a program for youth who have completed the JDI. Participants in Thrive develop new skills to succeed in work and school, with accountability for setting and achieving goals.

About National Conflict Resolution Center: Founded in 1983, NCRC empowers individuals, organizations and communities with skills and resources to address conflict, intolerance and incivility. NCRC works across society and across the globe, training tens of thousands of people each year in workplaces, government agencies, schools, and universities. True to its roots in mediation, NCRC believes participation in the process gives a stake in the outcome – a principal that underpins all of NCRC's work. To learn more, visit NCRConline.com.

About Prebys Foundation:

Prebys Foundation is the largest independent private foundation in San Diego County, a unique tri-national area encompassing communities from San Diego, Tijuana, and the Kumeyaay Nation. The foundation works to create an inclusive, equitable, and dynamic future for all San Diegans. Prebys advances excellence and shared opportunity through investments in groundbreaking institutions, ideas, and people to ensure more people in the region are financially secure, healthy, empowered, and connected. For more information about the Prebys Foundation, visit prebysfdn.org.

