National Constitution Center Quarterly Events Calendar, April - June 2018

Spring programs for students and families also include the launch of a new season of Living News, a dynamic performance which explores controversial constitutional issues; the Stripes and Stars Festival, Philadelphia's celebration of the American flag and the U.S. Army; and the All-American Celebration, featuring patriotic festivities in celebration of freedom and America's independence.

Through its popular America's Town Hall program series, the Center continues to bring the leading conservative and liberal thought leaders together to explore the most important constitutional issues facing our country. Topics of the spring/summer 2018 lineup include the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment, the constitutional legacies of Presidents Obama and Trump, and the rise and fall of Alexander Hamilton. Featured guests include National Review's Charles Cooke, University of Virginia School of Law Dean Risa Goluboff, Slate's Dahlia Lithwick, Harvard's Laurence Tribe, Princeton's Julian Zelizer, and NAACP Legal Defense Fund's Sherrilyn Ifill.

Wawa Hoagie Day , Thursday, June 28 – Extended museum hours, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

, All-American Celebration, Monday, July 2 , and Tuesday, July 3 – Extended museum hours, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

April Events

Alexander Hamilton Experience at the National Constitution Center

Regular museum hours, Friday, March 23 – Monday, December 31

Free with general admission

This year, the National Constitution Center celebrates Constitution signer, Father of American Banking, and the inspiration behind a smash Broadway musical, Alexander Hamilton. Visitors can learn about this Founding Father with the ultimate Hamilton museum experience. Visitors will:

Discover the Center's compelling new EXHIBIT highlighting the competing ideas of Alexander Hamilton and his legendary rivals. Created in-house, Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation explores Hamilton's fraught relationships with James Madison , Thomas Jefferson , John Adams , and Aaron Burr .

compelling new highlighting the competing ideas of and his legendary rivals. Created in-house, explores Hamilton's fraught relationships with , , , and . View the Center's iconic exhibits through a new lens as museum staff share favorite tales of Alexander Hamilton at STORY STATIONS throughout Signers' Hall and The Story of We the People .

iconic exhibits through a new lens as museum staff share favorite tales of at throughout and . Stop by the lobby for a riveting, interactive SHOW about Hamilton's early life.

about Hamilton's early life. Put their knowledge to the test at the Center's Hamilton TRIVIA game.

Living News Spring 2018

Available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, Monday, April 9 – Friday, June 15

Free with general admission, group reservations recommended. *Includes special curriculum package.

Today's headlines are brought to life in this dynamic, 25-minute performance incorporating video, contemporary music, and current news broadcasts. Featuring three engaging actors who play multiple roles, Living News introduces controversial constitutional issues and encourages students to explore the Constitution's relevance in their own lives. Following the performance, students engage in dialogue about these timely issues with the museum's education staff.

Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation

6:30 p.m., Monday, April 16

Free for 1787 Society Members – $10 Members, teachers & students – $18 Non-Members

Guests are invited to a discussion with historians, including Carol Berkin, as well as Hamilton biographers Jay Cost and Tony Williams, as the Center unveils its new Hamilton exhibit, exploring Hamilton's constitutional clashes with Madison, Jefferson, Adams, and Burr. Guests will have access to Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation before the program from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Tax Day

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 17

Free with general admission

On Tax Day, visitors can learn about the history and significance of taxation and the role that Alexander Hamilton played in the creation of the American financial system. Visitors can also learn more about the Father of American Banking at interactive shows, and make piggy banks and other handy crafts.

Earth Day

12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, April 22

Free with general admission

As part of the Center's Earth Day celebration, visitors can learn about green pioneers like President Teddy Roosevelt and First Lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson. Programming on the Center's front lawn will include a gardening activity and 18th century games. Visitors will also be able to create cootie-catchers that provide helpful tips on going green.

Equal Protection for All: The 14th Amendment at 150

1 – 4:15 p.m. and 5 – 6 p.m., Monday, April 23

The Center celebrates the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment's ratification with three daytime panels featuring noted scholars ranging from Eric Foner and Thavolia Glymph to Randy Barnett and Martha Jones, as well as an evening keynote. In partnership with the Thurgood Marshall Institute at the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Public Panels

1 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Free for Members – $5 Teachers & students – $8 Non-Members

Keynote Conversation

5 – 6 p.m.

Free for 1787 Society Members – $10 Members, teachers & students – $18 Non-Members

We the Corporations: The Constitutional Rights of Businesses

12 p.m., Monday, April 30

Free for Members – $5 Teachers & students – $8 Non-Members

Adam Winkler, author of We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights, and Kent Greenfield, author of Corporations Are People Too, discuss the Citizens United ruling, corporate rights, and the history of corporations in America. Includes book sale. CLE credit available.

May Events

Law Day

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 1

Free with general admission

On Law Day, the Center celebrates the Separation of Powers within the U.S. Constitution. Visitors can learn about the Constitution's system of checks and balances by participating in an educational tug-of-war game between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Visitors can also create arts and crafts at activity tables and "meet" the Founders in Signers' Hall.

Dream Flag Festival

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, May 5

Free, registration recommended

On Saturday, May 5, the Center hosts the annual festival for The Dream Flag Project®. Inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes and the tradition of Nepalese Buddhist prayer flags, Dream Flags is an annual poetry, art, and community-connection project for students in kindergarten to 12th grade. For more information please email info@dreamflags.org.

A Survey of Constitutional Debates in the Trump Era

6:30 p.m., Monday, May 7

Free for 1787 Society Members – $10 Members, teachers & students – $18 Non-Members

The Trump Presidency has spurred a range of constitutional debates, from the limits of presidential pardon powers to presidential discretion on immigration and trade policy. Keith Whittington of Princeton University, Brianne Gorod of the Constitutional Accountability Center, Elizabeth Slattery from The Heritage Foundation, and leading scholars from across the ideological spectrum discuss the Trump presidency and the Constitution. CLE credit available.

Member Event – Hamilton Experience Guided Tour and Trivia

12 p.m., Sunday, May 6, and 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 22

Free for Members

With the ultimate Hamilton museum experience, Members can:

Learn about the competing ideas of Alexander Hamilton and his legendary rivals in the Center's new feature exhibit, Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation .

and his legendary rivals in the new feature exhibit, . "Meet" Hamilton in Signers' Hall to learn about his role in the Constitutional Convention.

to learn about his role in the Constitutional Convention. Explore The Story of We the People to learn about Hamilton's influence on our early party system and the separation of powers.

Member Event – After Hours Guided Tour: The Story of We the People and Signers' Hall

5:30 p.m., Monday, May 7

Free for Members

Members can enjoy a guided tour through the Center's main exhibit, The Story of We the People, and explore interactive displays and a rotating collection of rare artifacts that bring America's constitutional history to life. Members will also tour one of the Center's most popular and iconic attractions — Signers' Hall invites visitors to walk among the Founding Fathers.

Is Democracy in Crisis?

12 p.m., Friday, May 11

Free for Members – $5 Teachers & students – $8 Non-Members

Dambisa Mayo, economist and author of Edge of Chaos: Why Democracy Is Failing to Deliver Economic Growth – and How to Fix It, is joined by Sanja Kelly of Freedom House and other experts from the left and right to debate the future of democracy in the U.S. and abroad. Includes book sale.

Members Open House

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, May 12

Free for Members and their guests

Members can bring family and friends to the Center's fun-for-all-ages Members Open House. Programming includes guided exhibit tours, a behind-the-scenes artifacts discussion with the Independence National Park Archaeologist, exclusive Living News performances, the Center's new Hamilton trivia game, and more.

School Program: Kids Town Hall with the Friends and Foes of Alexander Hamilton

11:30 a.m., Thursdays, May 17, through June 7

Fee per person: $7, advanced reservations required.

The Center's newest exhibit, Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation, explores the personalities and debates that shaped America, focusing on Hamilton's battles of ideas with his contemporaries. This program invites students and teachers to hear the stories of our nation's early history straight from the Founders themselves. Some of Hamilton's fondest friends and fiercest foes —including George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson — will participate in a town hall-style discussion reflecting on the life and legacy of Alexander Hamilton. This program is ideal for middle and high school students.

A Look Back At the Obama Years

12 p.m., Tuesday, May 22

Free for Members – $5 Teachers & students – $8 Non-Members

Princeton University's Julian Zelizer and Meg Jacobs and other leading political historians join reporter Jonathan Alter to explore the constitutional issues that shaped the Obama presidency as described in their new book, The Presidency of Barack Obama: A First Historical Assessment. Includes book sale. CLE credit available.

Divided Power: The Re-Emergence of Federalism and the 17th Amendment

6 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 23

Free for 1787 Society Members – $20 Members, teachers & students – $30 Non-Members

The 17th Amendment required the direct election of senators. The Center hosts a blockbuster evening exploring the Founders' vision for the Senate, the story of the 17th Amendment, the debate over whether the amendment represents the death of federalism, and the debate over whether we should repeal the 17th Amendment today. Admission includes a post-program reception. CLE credit available. Generously sponsored by John Aglialoro.

Memorial Day Weekend

Regular museum hours, Saturday, May 26 – Monday, May 28

Free with general admission

The National Constitution Center will honor America's fallen military heroes over Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28. Visitors can participate in a variety of family-friendly programs and activities, including flag etiquette and flag folding workshops, Thank-A-Vet postcards, arts and craft activities, and interactive shows.

June Events

Habeas Corpus: From 17th Century England to Today

12 p.m., Monday, June 4

Free for Members – $5 Teachers & students – $8 Non-Members

Amanda Tyler of Berkley Law unveils her latest book, Habeas Corpus in Wartime: From the Tower of London to Guantanamo Bay, the definitive history of the role habeas corpus has played during war, from its English origins to America's Founding period to today. Includes book sale. CLE credit available.

Members Event – Guided Tour: American Treasures: Documenting the Nation's Founding

5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 7

Free for Members

Members can see the rarest early drafts of the U.S. Constitution displayed together for the first time, including Pennsylvania delegate James Wilson's own handwritten drafts, and get an intimate look at the path the Framers took to create our founding document on a Members-only exhibit tour.

A Spirit of Inquiry in the Age of Jefferson

6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 7

Free

Andrew O'Shaughnessy, historian and vice president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello, explores Thomas Jefferson and education in a wide-ranging discussion. In partnership with the American Philosophical Society Library and the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello.

Civil Rights Across the Centuries

6 p.m., Monday, June 11

Free for 1787 Society Members – $10 Members, teachers & students – $18 Non-Members

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Guggenheim Fellowship in Constitutional Studies, the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Constitution Center will bring together former fellows — Holly Brewer, Risa Goluboff, and Lea VanderVelde — to discuss the battle over race and equality across American history, from the Founding to Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Revolution. CLE credit available. In partnership with the Guggenheim Foundation.

Stripes and Stars Festival

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday, June 14

Free with general admission

From star-spangled banners to five-star generals, Philadelphia celebrates the shared birthday of two of our country's greatest institutions — the American flag and the U.S. Army. The Stripes and Stars Festival takes place annually on June 14 at locations throughout Independence National Historical Park and Historic Philadelphia, including Independence Hall, Betsy Ross House, and the National Constitution Center. Events include flag raising ceremonies, a patriotic parade, giant flag folding demonstrations, and a moving naturalization ceremony.

Disability Pride Celebration

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Constitution Center, after 12 p.m. at Dilworth Plaza, Saturday, June 16

Free

On Saturday, June 16, the National Constitution Center will participate in Philadelphia's city-wide Disability Pride Celebration. Activities will begin on the Center's front lawn at 10 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony, arts and craft activities, and speeches. At 11 a.m. the Disability Pride Parade kicks off from Independence Mall and continues down Market Street to Dilworth Plaza, where the celebration continues with additional performances and special guest speakers. For more information and a full agenda visit https://www.facebook.com/DisabilityPridePhiladelphia.

The Power of Impeachment: Its History and Future

12 p.m., Tuesday, June 19

Free for Members – $5 Teachers & students – $8 Non-Members

Laurence Tribe, leading constitutional scholar and author of To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment, joins co-author Joshua Matz for a deep dive into the history and future of presidential impeachment. Includes book sale. CLE credit available.

The Constitution in the Classroom: The Reconstruction Amendments

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 25, 26, and 27, and Saturday, October 13, (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.) with online coursework

$950 per person, advanced registration required by May 31. (3.0 graduate level continuing education credits from the University of Pennsylvania)

This educator graduate-level course explores the history behind the Reconstruction Amendments and their ongoing impact on definitions of citizenship, rights and privileges, and the Second Founding of the United States. Educators will explore the relationship between inquiry-based learning and innovative, research- based classroom practices for 5th – 12th grade educators. Click here to learn more. In partnership with the Penn Literacy Network of The University of Pennsylvania.

Wawa Hoagie Day

Extended museum hours, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28

Free admission courtesy of Wawa

The National Constitution Center and Wawa celebrate the 26th annual Wawa Hoagie Day, featuring a 6-ton hoagie salute, free Wawa hoagies, programs and activities honoring the U.S. military and their families, a performance by the USO Show Troupe, and more. Wawa invites all visitors to enjoy a free day at the National Constitution Center, including Freedom Rising, The Story of We the People, and Signers' Hall, as well as the new feature exhibit Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation. In addition, a display will feature Wawa's history in the Philadelphia Region and the history of the famous Hoagie sandwich.

Save the Date – July Events

All-American Celebration

Extended museum hours, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 3

Regular museum hours, Sunday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 4

Free with general admission

The National Constitution Center will offer an array of patriotic festivities over Independence Week, Sunday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 4, in celebration of freedom and America's independence. Visitors can participate in a variety of family-friendly programs and activities, including flag etiquette and flag folding workshops, arts and craft activities, and interactive shows.

2018 Summer Institutes: Rule of Law

Sunday, July 8 – Friday, July 13, and Sunday, July 22 – Friday, July 27

No fee; approved application required. Applications accepted through Friday, April 6.

Teachers from across the country and constitutional scholars from across the philosophical spectrum participate in a weeklong teacher institute at the National Constitution Center in historic Philadelphia. Through demonstration, discussion, and historic site visitation, educators work with content experts to deepen their knowledge of the history and modern understandings of the Rule of Law and interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. Participants discover and develop innovative, nonpartisan ways to make the content relevant to their students. In partnership with Street Law.

2018 Annual Supreme Court Review

12 – 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 10

Free for Members – $5 Teachers & students – $8 Non-Members

Erwin Chemerinsky, Frederick Lawrence, and Slate's Dahlia Lithwick examine the Supreme Court's 2017-18 term. In partnership with the Anti-Defamation League.

Feature Exhibits

Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation

The National Constitution Center's compelling new exhibit highlights the competing ideas of Alexander Hamilton and his legendary rivals. Created by the National Constitution Center, Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation explores Hamilton's fraught relationships with James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Aaron Burr. Examining the personalities and constitutional debates that shaped America – including the scope of the national government, the establishment of a standing army, the creation of a federal banking system, and more – the exhibit provides an intimate look into Alexander Hamilton's enduring role in the constitutional and political arguments that continue to create sparks to this day.

American Treasures: Documenting the Nation's Founding illuminates the founding era through the rarest early drafts of the U.S. Constitution, including Pennsylvania delegate James Wilson's own handwritten drafts. The exhibit provides an intimate look at the path the Framers took to create our founding document. Created by the National Constitution Center in partnership with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, this exhibit explores the momentous constitutional events in this early period of American history. Among the gallery's many priceless treasures is the very first handwritten draft of the U.S. Constitution and a display of rare newspaper printings of the text of the Bill of Rights. The drafts showcase how James Wilson's original proposals became the U.S. Constitution.

Constituting Liberty: From the Declaration to the Bill of Rights

The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights are the three most important documents in American history. They express the ideals that define "We the People of the United States" and inspire free people around the world. The National Constitution Center is proud to display a first edition Stone Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, a rare copy of the first public printing of the U.S. Constitution, and a reproduction of one of the 12 surviving copies of the Bill of Rights in the George H.W. Bush Gallery. The original Bill of Rights, which was exhibited at the Center between 2014 and 2017, was preserved as part of The New York Public Library's renowned research collection. It will be return to the National Constitution Center after 2020 and be displayed on a rotating basis to the public in both Pennsylvania and New York for the next 100 years.

About the National Constitution Center

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia inspires citizenship as the only place where people across America and around the world can come together to learn about, debate, and celebrate the greatest vision of human freedom in history, the U.S. Constitution. A private, nonprofit organization, the Center serves as America's leading platform for constitutional education and debate, fulfilling its Congressional charter "to disseminate information about the U.S. Constitution on a nonpartisan basis." As the Museum of We the People, the Center brings the Constitution to life for visitors of all ages through interactive programs and exhibits. As America's Town Hall, the Center brings the leading conservative and liberal thought leaders together to debate the Constitution on all media platforms. As a center for Civic Education, the Center delivers the best educational programs and online resources that inspire, excite, and engage citizens about the U.S. Constitution. For more information, call 215-409-6700 or visit constitutioncenter.org.

