National Consumers League releases report examining sustainability, consumer choice, and confusion in food and beverage packaging

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Consumers League (NCL) has released a report on the rampant confusion among consumers about food and beverage packaging recyclability, and is today calling for changes to sustainability in food and beverage packaging for brands, retailers, and policymakers. The report explores the recycling enterprise in the United States, marketing and labeling practices, and packaging options that contribute to sustainability—and finds that most consumers are in the dark when it comes to the reality of the state of recycling in the United States.

"Consumers have no idea what is recyclable and what isn't," said Sally Greenberg, executive director of NCL. "More effective and transparent labeling is necessary to advance sustainability goals for the benefit of consumers and the environment."

The report finds that common symbols, especially the "Mobius Loop" triangle, misleads consumers about the recyclability of products—especially plastic—which is not, in fact, endlessly recyclable and usually ends up in a landfill or the natural environment. While some companies are leading the way on packaging sustainability, switching to endlessly recyclable glass bottles or metal cans, others are making short-term cost calculations without taking into account the long-term damage.

"Companies can, and should, employ packaging choices to promote sustainability," said Greenberg. "Manufacturers and retailers, alike, should offer the most sustainable options wherever possible, whether it's beverage containers or single-serving food packaging. We hope our report will help raise awareness about sustainability and ensure that consumers have better information and a greater selection of sustainably-packaged food and drinks."

NCL has advocated for consumer empowerment, environmental justice, and waste reduction for more than a century. In the coming months, the organization looks forward to convening a diverse cross-section of stakeholders to turn the findings of this report into concrete actions.

