National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Brings Back the Winter Educational Conference ("WEC")

The Countdown to NCTC's Winter Educational Conference is on!

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) kicks off its 21st annual Winter Educational Conference (WEC), Monday, Feb. 26, at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev. For two days, NCTC members, consisting of industry professionals including traditional cable, telcos, broadband-only providers, and municipalities from across the U.S. and Canada, will huddle to learn insights, study the latest trends in the industry and explore the most important topics facing providers today.

NCTC Event Exhibits, Entertainment & Much More!

The sessions on technology, innovation, and products at WEC cover the most relevant and challenging topics that independent video and broadband providers need to learn about to keep up with the competition: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), Technology Trendsetters Navigating the Future, AI Strategies for Broadband Network Deployment and Operations, Navigating the Cyber Security Landscape, Building a Defendable Cyber Security Strategy. To support the aforementioned topics are the focused breakout sessions below:

MVNO Future Outlook and Emerging Opportunities

Cybersecurity on a Dime: Protecting Without Breaking the Bank

Elevating Retention: Harnessing the Power of AI in Customer Experience Management

These Video Strategies are Over the Top

Bringing the Excitement Back to Broadband

Creating a Sustainable Brand

With Keynote Speakers

Paul Zikopoulos , award-winning author, and speaker who's been named to numerous "Thought Leader" and "People to Follow" lists on the topic of data and AI, including CIO Look's "Top 10 Most Intelligent Leaders in Data Science & Analytics."

, award-winning author, and speaker who's been named to numerous "Thought Leader" and "People to Follow" lists on the topic of data and AI, including CIO Look's "Top 10 Most Intelligent Leaders in Data Science & Analytics." Rachel Wilson , Head of Data Security and Infrastructure Risk, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Former NSA Senior Executive

, Head of Data Security and Infrastructure Risk, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Former NSA Senior Executive Doug Zarkin , world renowned author of "Moving Your Brand Out of the Friend Zone" and Chief Brand Officer of Good Feet Worldwide.

Speakers from:

CableOne, Schurz Communications, Buckeye Broadband, Ernst & Young, AMT, DZS, Amdocs, Kudelski Security, EPB, Reach, Associated Carrier Group, Vertex Wireless, AT&T, MTCO, Astound, Actifai, MyBundle, Xperi, Evolution Digital, One Touch Intelligence, ImOn Communications, Comprise and Allo Communications. The conference will include special pre- and post-training sessions with partners Power & Tel, Bold New Solutions, and SCTE.

Attendees are encouraged to click here to view the show's full agenda and follow the conversation via #WEC24 on NCTC's social media channels: Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Note for editors: interviews and photos are available upon request.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

he National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

Media Contact:

Pam Gillies

VP of Marketing and Communications

NCTC

(720) 594-8085

[email protected]

SOURCE NCTC