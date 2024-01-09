National Content & Technology Cooperative ("NCTC") Joins the Associated Carrier Group ("ACG")

Bringing all the Benefits of ACG Membership to the NCTC Members Launching MVNO Services

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News coming out of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV this week, National Content & Technology Cooperative has become a member of the Associated Carrier Group.

The NCTC recently announced the development of a program that allows its approximately 700 member companies to easily launch their own MVNO services. With this new program NCTC has developed many strategic partnerships, including access to the most reliable mobile network, operational and marketing support, and to a premium MVNO platform.

The membership with ACG, with their decades of experience and the immediate scale of the two million wireless subscribers that they already represent, jumpstarts the NCTC's MVNO program by taking advantage of discounted agreements with strategic OEMs in the mobile space. This buying power will encompass the ability for NCTC members to offer more mobile devices and accessories at competitive pricing utilizing ACG's volume discounts.

"Enabling our member companies to easily offer mobile phone service is the newest and most exciting connectivity service to be introduced from NCTC, and this new membership with ACG compliments our portfolio of strategic partners to help our members launch a successful mobile solution to their customers". said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC

"We are confident that ACG's mission of aggregating the purchasing power and the corresponding savings on handsets, accessories and network infrastructure will help provide NCTC and its members the means to attain its goal of continuing to compete in the ultra-competitive wireless carrier space." said Russ Lipinski, President, ACG

Being at the Consumer Electronics Show this week in Las Vegas gives NCTC the opportunity to work with cutting edge mobile service, equipment, technology providers in the world and this is just one of many continued partnerships NCTC will launch in the coming weeks and months.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative
The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

About Associated Carrier Group

ACG was formed to benefit both its members and the consumer by facilitating efficient production and marketing of devices as well as technical device testing. The consortium enables its members to work with manufacturers, suppliers and other vendors to acquire more timely access to relevant LTE & CDMA devices. ACG presently has thirty-six Member Carriers based in various markets throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. More information is available at www.associatedcarriergroup.com.

