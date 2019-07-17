National Contract Management Association to Host a Record-Breaking World Congress 2019

ASHBURN, Va., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) will be hosting its annual World Congress training and networking event in Boston, MA, on July 28–31, 2019. World Congress is the nation's largest contracts training event of its kind and this year's event brings record attendance – with over 2,000 attendees specializing in contract management, procurement, and acquisition across government, industry, and academia. The 2019 event theme is Shaping Acquisition: Modern, Adaptive, Connected.

(PRNewsfoto/National Contract Management As)

NCMA is thrilled to welcome keynote speakers Stacy Cummings, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Acquisition Enablers, U.S. Department of Defense; Suzanne Vautrinot, President, Kilovolt Consulting Inc.; and Duncan Wardle, Former Head of Innovation and Creativity, The Walt Disney Company—as well as discussions from senior acquisition and contracting leaders. These main stage speakers will cover a wide range of information ranging from simplifying and accelerating the acquisition process to workforce challenges, innovation, and managing change.

Beyond the main stage, 125 breakout sessions under eight education tracks will be offered. These will be led by over 200 expert speakers in the contract management field. Attendees can earn up to 20 CPE/CLP credits, will receive the latest updates on legislative and policy changes, and learn about digital services challenges and solutions, career advancement techniques, and more.

New this year, NCMA will welcome Francis Rose, award-winning broadcaster, journalist, and host of Government Matters on Washington, DC's WJLA-TV. He will film segments with thoughts leaders on topics related to the Contract Management Standard™, workforce challenges, and rapid acquisition. Attendees can also choose to participate in shorter "Exchange" discussions on specific topics in a smaller group setting; new networking events will be available, such as a reception geared toward young professionals; and an interactive exhibit highlighting NCMA's 60th anniversary will be a focal point at the convention center.

NCMA strives to offer world-class education, real-time learning topics, and access to leaders in the profession. We continue to be the center of network and support contract managers throughout all stages of their careers.

For more information, visit www.ncmaworldcongress.org.

About NCMA

Founded in 1959, NCMA is the world's leading professional resource for those in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. For more information on the association, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

SOURCE National Contract Management Association

Related Links

http://www.ncmahq.org

