National Corporate Housing Named USCA'S Best Company to Sell for Out of College

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Corporate Housing is proud to announce we have been named a 2025 Best Companies to Sell for Out of College (BCTSFOOC) by The University Sales Center Alliance (USCA).

"Our Business Development Representative and Leadership Development Programs have been transformative, building a strong pipeline of talented professionals who embody our commitment to exceptional service and growth. It's exciting to see them thrive and drive meaningful impact for our business," said Misty Gregarek, President and COO. National Corporate Housing provides temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Gulf region. National is an industry leader and has the largest geographical footprint of locations in the United States. Our unique business model of high touch customer service with customized housing solutions provides a single source for temporary living including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance services, destination services, and insurance housing.

After nominees submitted their applications, a five-person team followed a rigorous review process where they analyzed and scored each application on five key dimensions: internship, recruitment and selection process, compensation and benefits for the entry-level role, career advancement, and training & development. The five-person review team, comprised of academicians with industry sales experience prior to transitioning into higher education, have a combined 65 years of industry sales experience and 103 years in higher education. They are representatives of their universities who are members of the USCA. Each applicant receives an applicant report that summarizes the best practices of the top and notable companies.

The USCA is a collective of universities with dedicated sales centers and programs committed to shaping the next generation of sales professionals and advancing the field of professional sales. Over 75 USCA member universities graduate thousands of highly capable and skilled students in professional selling annually, all seeking career opportunities in sales. The mission of the USCA is to advance the sales profession through academic leadership through education, research, outreach, sales education, sales research, sales resources, sales center professional standards, corporate involvement, and service ideals.

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we turn complex temporary housing challenges into seamless solutions. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, we provide personalized, 360-degree services that ensure your employees feel at home, wherever they are in the world. With our extensive network and local expertise, we make the unfamiliar comfortable, delivering exceptional experiences that transform clients into lifelong partners.

