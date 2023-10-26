National Council For Adoption Names Co-Founder of Tennessee-Based Adoption Nonprofit as the 2023 Inductee to Adoption Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Council For Adoption (NCFA) is pleased to announce Mary Beth Chapman, founder of the Franklin, Tennessee based nonprofit, Show Hope, as the 2023 inductee to the Adoption Hall of Fame. This award is given to recognize those who exhibit outstanding dedication, service and sacrifice to the cause of adoption and those who have positively impacted the practice of adoption. For nearly 15 years, more than 2,700 children received care at multiple Show Hope-supported Care Centers in China, and today, through its newest endeavor, more than 100 families have been recipients of a Show Hope Medical Care grant, with its aim to financially assist families with medical expenses for their children welcomed home through adoption.

During National Adoption Month in November, NCFA will also recognize its Friend of Adoption awardees. These include the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who will be honored posthumously for her commitment to adoption, with Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) accepting the award on behalf of Rep. Walorski's family. NCFA will also honor Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL), Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Rep. Ann Kuster (D-NH), and California-based attorney Celeste Liversidge as Friends of Adoption.

"With over half of all adoptive parents identifying the cost of adoption as a barrier to their family's adoption journey, this year's Hall of Fame event will put the spotlight on adoption affordability," said Dr. Ryan Hanlon, NCFA president and CEO.

"Whether they're promoting policy that will help bring down the cost to families or providing support that offsets the cost, each of our honorees is helping us move toward a world in which finances aren't a barrier to adoption, so that more vulnerable children have the chance to thrive in forever families," Hanlon said.

Honorees will be recognized and celebrated at a ceremony and reception on Tuesday, November 14th on Capitol Hill. Each year since 1982, NCFA has recognized those have made significant contributions to building a culture that supports all members of the adoption community.

The roll of past honorees includes presidents and members of Congress, business and philanthropic leaders, child welfare professionals, and others who have made significant contributions to strengthening adoption to provide every child with a loving, permanent family.

Partnering with NCFA to make this special evening possible are Gold sponsors Lifeline Children's Services and Both Hands Foundation; Silver sponsors The Russell Group, Fox Rothschild, Both Ends Believing, and the Center for Adoption Support and Education; and Bronze sponsors Cradle of Hope Adoption Center and America's Christian Credit Union.

