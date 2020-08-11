National Council for Behavioral Health & Qualifacts Release Study Findings on Behavioral Health Providers' Shift to Virtual Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Behavioral Health and Qualifacts, a leading EHR platform for behavioral health and human service organizations, have released the results of their national survey of behavioral health care providers to gauge the role virtual care has had on their businesses during COVID-19.

More than 1,000 providers in the areas of behavioral health, substance abuse, and intellectual and developmental disabilities completed the survey and offered deep insights into the following areas of interest: How were they handling a remote workforce? How were their operations and revenues affected? And what technology solutions were they putting into place?

The results, unsurprisingly, showed rapid and significant structural changes in order to continue effective, efficient care to the communities served:

80% said they were delivering care virtually at least 60% of the time now

70% said at least 40% of their care will be virtual going forward

64% have experienced revenue losses — yet also report decreased no-show rates

20% said they'd need a new EHR in order to support new virtual programming

"Telehealth has always eliminated barriers to access," said Chuck Ingoglia, President and CEO of National Council for Behavioral Health. "With the pandemic erecting substantial new barriers to in-person care, patients and providers embraced telehealth in historic numbers. Virtual care represents the safest, most efficient means to provide behavioral health treatment and services during the pandemic. This timely survey clearly demonstrates that virtual care is here to stay and will remain a viable option for treatment long after the pandemic."

"The full short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are not yet known," added David Klements, Qualifacts' President and CEO. "But these insights and data-driven priorities allow Qualifacts and the National Council to respond quickly on everything from adaptable, flexible technology solutions to promoting legislative changes to make sure that virtual care remains an effective and important part of their overall services portfolio."

About the National Council for Behavioral Health

The National Council for Behavioral Health is the unifying voice of America's health care organizations that deliver mental health and addictions treatment and services. Together with our 3,326 member organizations, the National Council is committed to all Americans having access to comprehensive, high-quality care that affords every opportunity for recovery.

About Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

Qualifacts® is one of the most trusted national technology providers of electronic health records (EHR) for behavioral health and human services organizations. Qualifacts' EHR platform CareLogic® helps providers focus on what is most important – client care – by optimizing efficiency and productivity while also keeping them ahead of the ever-changing regulatory and reimbursement landscape.

