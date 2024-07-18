National Council for Mental Wellbeing Joins Path Forward, Strengthening Efforts to Transform Mental Health Care in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Mental Wellbeing has joined Path Forward, a coalition that brings together stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem, to advance targeted policies and practices that will expand equitable access to quality mental health care.

Path Forward works to implement its priority reforms with employer groups, clinician associations, and leading mental health policy organizations. With the addition of the National Council, the coalition now includes a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of more than 3,400 specialty mental health and substance use treatment providers.

The National Council has brought countless visionary initiatives to the mental health field, including Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), Mental Health First Aid and advanced technical support for provider organizations around a range of practice innovations. The National Council joins the American Psychiatric Association, Bowman Family Foundation, The Goodness Web, HR Policy Association, The Jed Foundation, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, and National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions in the work of the coalition.

"We are excited to join forces with Path Forward to advocate around our many shared priorities including advancing the collaborative care model, expanding equitable access to care and treatment and implementing measurement-informed care," National Council President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia said. "We've made so much progress to improve mental health and substance use treatment and care, but we have so much work ahead of us. This new alliance with Path Forward will make a difference for the field and the millions of people with a substance use or mental health challenge."

Path Forward's Executive Director Anna Bobb said, "The National Council for Mental Wellbeing brings the indispensable perspective of the specialty care system to our shared mission of getting Americans—and especially young Americans—the mental health care they need when and where they need it. We are stronger together."

About Path Forward

Path Forward is a coalition funded through a philanthropic donor collaborative, led by The Goodness Web, that brings together organizations with diverse expertise, resources, and perspectives to foster innovation and scale proven solutions to the complex issue of increasing access to mental healthcare.

About National Council for Mental Wellbeing

Founded in 1969, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of over 3,400 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 10 million children, adults and families they serve. The National Council advocates for policies to ensure equitable access to high-quality services, builds the capacity of mental health and substance use treatment organizations and promotes greater understanding of mental wellbeing as a core component of comprehensive health and health care.

