National Council for Mental Wellbeing Partners with Triad to Provide Workforce Solutions to Member Organizations and their Clinical Staff

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the largest association of organizations that deliver mental health and substance use services in America, today announced a new partnership with Triad, a leading provider of education, community, and career resources for mental health students, professionals, organizations, and employers.

Through this new partnership, Triad will provide retention and recruitment solutions for National Council member organizations and their staff. Those new resources will include exam prep resources for mental health professionals and an industry-specific job board to connect applicants with employers looking to hire workers.

"We won't be able to resolve our nation's mental health and substance use crisis until organizations have the resources to attract and retain staff in a competitive marketplace," National Council for Mental Wellbeing President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia said. "This partnership with Triad will help achieve that by providing National Council members with the tools to recruit, retain, and develop talented staff."

Over its 45+ year history, Triad has helped more than one million mental health professionals attain and maintain their licenses. The Triad network offers education, community, and career resources, all curated specifically for mental health professionals.

"We are thrilled to partner with the National Council to support their member organizations and their staff," said Brandon Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Triad. "The work their members do to support our communities is critically important, and having the right staff in place is critical to the work they do. Long-term solutions will come from policy changes and additional funding sources, but people seeking mental health and substance use services today can't wait for tomorrow's answers. We're excited to help National Council member organizations retain and recruit the staff they need to meet their clients' needs now."

About the National Council for Mental Wellbeing

Founded in 1969, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of nearly 3,100 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 10 million children, adults, and families they serve. The National Council advocates for policies to ensure equitable access to high-quality services, builds the capacity of mental health and substance use treatment organizations, and promotes greater understanding of mental wellbeing as a core component of comprehensive health and health care. Visit thenationalcouncil.org for more information.

About Triad

Triad serves the behavioral and mental health professional community, from student to practitioner. Through its flagship Triad brand and five sub-brands (AATBS, Academic Review, Gerry Grossman Seminars, Taylor Study Method, and The Wellness Institute), Triad offers exam preparation, continuing education, community, and career solutions for professionals, institutions, employers, and organizations. Visit triadhq.com for more information.

