National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) Announces 2018 Educator of the Year

Krupa has been with the Center for Lifelong Learning for 18 years. "She is a natural as an educator," says former student Tammy Danilovic, activities director at The Normandy Care Center in Rocky River, OH. "Her students look up to her as a student and a mentor." Krupa's experience is vast. Lori Presser, president of the Northeast Ohio Association of Activity Professionals (NOAAP), tells us that Krupa consistently seeks out "educational programs, such as NCCDP, to provide to Ohio healthcare professionals." Presser notes that Krupa's instruction reaches a wide range of professionals including fire departments, police departments, senior living communities, hospitals and other medical professionals."

We are proud to have her teach the NCCDP's Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Curriculum. Krupa has met the challenges of reaching beyond state and federal regulations regarding dementia education and has inspired a lifelong passion in her students to seek continued growth in patient care.

Krupa is a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) and a Certified Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Trainer (CADDCT) through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The NCCDP CADDCT Educator of the Year is recognized as one of the nation's most prestigious awards for health care education.

Krupa was awarded the CADDCT Educator of the Year award on April 23. Lynn Biot Gordon, Chief Operations Officer, and Sandra Stimson, Chief Executive Officer, personally flew to Ohio to present the award to Krupa. Stimson stated, "It is very important to the NCCDP that the award is presented in person. We want the CADDCT award recipient to know we take this nationally recognized award seriously and that the winner is valued. This is the highlight of the year and it's one I look forward to every year."

The presentation took place at The Normandy Senior Living Community located in Rocky River, Ohio. The awards ceremony and luncheon was organized as a complete surprise by Tammy Danilovic, activity director, and with the support of Matt Shula, her administrator. The amazing luncheon was prepared by Colleen Merella, dietary manager.

The NCCDP would also like to congratulate the following CADDCTs for earning our Distinguished Educator of the Year Awards:

Gina Saunders, CDP®, CADDCT®, CDCM®, CFRDT®, ADC-MC, Corporate Director of Memory Care and Programming, Maplewood Senior Living, Westport, CT.

Melanie Perry, M.S., CDP®, CADDCT®, Director of Memory Care Support Services, American Senior Communities, Indianapolis, IN.

Michael Pane, ADC, CDP®, CADDCT®, SNF Activities, Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, Asheville, NC.

Roxanne Galloway, CNHA, CAS, CALA, CDP®, CADDCT®, Vice President of Humanities, Ethica Health and Retirement Communities, Newnan, GA.

The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) was formed in 2003 and has thousands of members throughout the United States and many countries. The NCCDP provides Alzheimer's disease and dementia care education globally and issues dementia certifications to health care professionals and frontline staff. For more information please contact: nccdpcorporate@nccdp.org

