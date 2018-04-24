National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions Partners with OMNICOMMANDER for Website Design and Hosting

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO Eric Isham said, "Partnering with the Firefighter Council is especially important to me because the members they serve are heroes. Therefore, they deserve a fantastic web experience. One of our employees is a New York City Firefighter that works as a liaison for the Council. The credit unions love working with one of their own through the website selection process."

National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions CEO Grant Sheehan said, "We needed a partner that was experienced in working with credit unions. When we found OMNICOMMANDER, we knew they would be perfect for our group. They are building user-friendly and easy to navigate websites all while providing seamless and engaging experiences. The 5 star, white glove service they provide is what most intrigued me in the first place. The work they are doing is the future of what credit union websites will look like."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design, social media, and marketing firm. With a focus on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has the same user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption while observing ADA guidelines on accessibility for disabled members.

About the National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions

The National Council of Firefighter's Credit Unions (NCOFCU), was founded in October of 2010, by representatives of the nation's credit unions primarily serving firefighters and first responders. NCOFCU is the only organization exclusively representing these credit unions that collectively serve over 750,000 members and control more than 14 billion in assets. NCOFCU's purpose is to provide its members with the knowledge, skills, tools, resources and educational and informational exchange opportunities necessary to ensure their ongoing professional development, and the ability to deliver exceptional value to their organizations. More information is available from the council's website at www.ncofcu.org or by contacting Grant Sheehan CEO at 305-951-3306 / grant@ncofcu.org

