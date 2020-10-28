National Council of Teachers of English Announces 2020 Award Recipients

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday, October 21, the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) recognized the recipients of some of its highest honors at the 2020 NCTE Awards. These recipients are recognized for their commitment and dedication to advancing literacy, the field of education, or the organization. Nominations are reviewed and winners chosen by NCTE members who serve on award selection committees.

Advancement of People of Color Leadership Award

Tonya B. Perry, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Alan C. Purves Award

Latrise P. Johnson, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

Hannah Sullivan, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

David H. Russell Award for Distinguished Research in the Teaching of English

Samuel Jaye Tanner, Penn State Altoona

Distinguished Service Award

Linda Christensen, Lewis & Clark College, Portland, OR

Early Career Educator of Color Leadership Award

2020-2021 Cohort

Khadeidra (Khay) Billingsley, Sapna Chemplavil, Valente' Gibson, Deion Jamison, Reanae McNeal, Alejandra Reynoso

2019-2020 Cohort

Brianna Burnette, Quanisha Charles, Alesha Gayle, Daniel Christian Hoilett, Reuben Howard, Erika Johnson

George Orwell Award

April Baker-Bell, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

James R. Squire Award

Linda Flower, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA

Leadership Award for People with Disabilities

Lisa Harmon-Martinez, Albuquerque High School, Albuquerque, NM

LGBTQ+ Advocacy & Leadership Award

Roxanne Henkin, University of Texas at San Antonio

Media Literacy Award

Julie Griggs, Bentonville High School, Bentonville, AR

Heather Hooks, Bentonville West High School, Centerton, AR

National Intellectual Freedom Award

Nic Stone, New York Times bestselling author, Atlanta, GA

Todd Schlechte (honorable mention), Southeast Library System, Lincoln, NE

Promising Researcher Award

Ryan Schey, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

