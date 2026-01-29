National Council on Problem Gambling Adopts 1-800-MY-RESET as New National Problem Gambling Helpline™ Number

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) today announced it has adopted 1-800-MY-RESET as the new National Problem Gambling Helpline™ number, designed to be memorable and easily accessible for the public. 1-800-MY-RESET is now live and operational to receive calls.

The adoption of the new number strengthens national visibility for the Helpline and supports NCPG's ongoing network modernization efforts. 1-800-MY-RESET is neutral, non-stigmatizing, and user-defined, signaling that individuals can reach out for support at any point in their relationship with gambling. Calls to 1-800-MY-RESET will connect individuals to the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network, which serves as a single point of access to 24 contact centers across the United States, staffed by trained professionals who meet internationally recognized helpline quality standards. The National Problem Gambling Helpline™ is available 24/7, is free and confidential, and provides support and referrals to local resources.

"Problem gambling support should never be limited to a single moment or a single definition of harm," said Derek Longmeier, President of the NCPG Board of Directors. "1-800-MY-RESET reinforces that the National Problem Gambling Helpline is available at any stage—whether someone is worried about themselves, concerned about a family member, or simply looking for trusted guidance. Making the Helpline number easier to remember is a practical, meaningful step toward reducing barriers to care."

Nearly 20 million U.S. adults report experiencing at least one indicator of gambling-related harm in the past year, according to NCPG research . As legal gambling continues to expand across the United States, NCPG is committed to ensuring help for a gambling problem is always available and accessible. Improving the memorability of the National Helpline number is part of a broader public awareness strategy to mitigate gambling-related harm by educating communities, reducing stigma, and bringing gambling addiction to the forefront of public health efforts nationwide.

"With gambling now more accessible than ever, the National Problem Gambling Helpline is a critical lifeline," said NCPG Executive Director Heather L. Maurer, MA, CAE. "Making the number easier to remember helps ensure people across the country can quickly connect with high-quality, confidential support when they need it."

While the new easy-to-remember number strengthens national awareness and memorability, existing National Problem Gambling Helpline access points, including 1-800-522-4700, will remain active. Broader adoption and promotion of a 1-800-MY-RESET will vary by jurisdiction due to state-level regulatory requirements and policies. NCPG encourages states and regulators to authorize and promote the new National Problem Gambling Helpline™ number to help ensure consistent, equitable access to support nationwide. NCPG will continue working collaboratively with regulators, operators, state affiliates, and public health partners to strengthen problem gambling safeguards.

Additional education and awareness efforts related to 1-800-MY-RESET will roll out throughout 2026 and 2027.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to mitigate gambling-related harm. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline™, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call 1-800-MY-RESET or visit www.1800myreset.org. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

