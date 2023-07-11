National Credit Card Processing Group Acquired by Merchant Lynx Services

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Credit Card Processing (NCCP) Group and Merchant Lynx Services announce today that Merchant Lynx Services has successfully acquired NCCP Group.

NCCP Group (founded in 2019) by Peter Brickman, headquartered in Long Island, NY provides payment acceptance services and B2B technology and has a stellar reputation in the Concrete Ready Mix, Highway Civil Construction, Asphalt and Aggregate Supply and heavy-duty truck parts and truck repair industries.

Brickman stated "This is an exciting deal in that NCCP Group will continue to focus on and serve these predominantly B2B industries that are vital to our nation's infrastructure. Having MLS' strong technology offerings and superior customer support we will be able to further deepen our relationships with our industry partners and customer base."

Brickman will remain as the head of the new Merchant Lynx Services division of NCCP Group and work collaboratively with Merchant Lynx Services leadership, ensuring a smooth transition, while maintaining the impeccable reputation that NCCP Group is known for. Merchant Lynx Services has been an award-winning payment industry leader for over 26 years and this was a perfect marriage of experience and resources.

MAPP Advisors acted as advisor on the transaction. Jim Battista, Managing Partner, commented: " MAPP Advisors prides itself on its advisory services that form lasting partnerships with win-win results. NCCP Group has been a growth leader in the construction and truck/auto services verticals. Merchant Lynx Services is an established leader in the auto service vertical and will be able to immediately provide NCCP Group with new products to continue its success in these verticals as well as new ones. Both companies share a similar perspective on offering clients more products, technology and quick growth resources. MAPP Advisors looks forward to advising on the future endeavors of both companies."

To learn more about this acquisition or about NCCP Group, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT NATIONAL CREDIT CARD PROCESSING GROUP

NATIONAL CREDIT CARD PROCESSING GROUP IS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING PAYMENTS COMPANIES IN THE USA, DOUBLING ITS GROWTH IN THE PAST TWO YEARS. THE COMPANY WAS FOUNDED IN 2019 AND IS HEADQUARTERED IN LONG ISLAND, NY. EXPERTS IN THE CONSTRUCTION SUPPLY AND HEAVY-DUTY TRUCK PARTS AND TRUCK REPAIR VERTICALS, NCCP GROUP HAS A FANTASTIC TEAM WITH A GREAT UNDERSTANDING OF THESE INDUSTRIES AND CREATING SOLUTIONS FOR ANY BUSINESS INTERESTED IN A SEAMLESS B2B SOLUTION IN PAYMENTS. TO LEARN MORE, VISIT WWW.NCCPGROUP.COM.

ABOUT MERCHANT LYNX SERVICES

MERCHANT LYNX SERVICES HAS PROVIDED MERCHANT SOLUTIONS AND CREDIT CARD PAYMENT PROGRAMS FOR OVER 26 YEARS. FAMILY-OWNED AND PRIVATELY HELD, THE COMPANY IS HEADQUARTERED IN A 20,000-SF OFFICE IN PALM BEACH GARDENS, WHICH HAS WON MOST BEAUTIFUL WORKSPACES. THE OFFICE HOUSES OVER 90 EMPLOYEES IN 8 DEPARTMENTS. MERCHANT LYNX IS A TOP 50 MERCHANT ACQUIRER IN THE USA AND PROCESSES CLOSE TO $4 BILLION IN TRANSACTIONS ANNUALLY. THE COMPANY IS A TOP PROVIDER TO THE HOSPITALITY AND AUTO SERVICE VERTICALS AND MANY OTHER FAST GROWTH SAAS BUSINESSES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MERCHANT LYNX SERVICES, VISIT WWW.MERCHANTLYNX.COM.

ABOUT MAPP ADVISORS

MAPP ADVISORS IS THE LEADING BOUTIQUE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS FIRM SERVING THE PAYMENT PROCESSING INDUSTRY. WITH OFFICES IN LAS VEGAS, LOS ANGELES, ATLANTA AND RALEIGH, MAPP ADVISORS PROVIDES EXEMPLARY ADVISORY, PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONAL CONSULTING SERVICES PROVEN TO PRODUCE MEASURABLE RESULTS. THE COMPANY'S EXTENSIVE TRANSACTIONAL EXPERTISE AND DEPTH OF INDUSTRY KNOWLEDGE DISTINGUISHES MAPP ADVISORS IN THE FINTECH INDUSTRY. TO LEARN MORE, VISIT WWW.MAPPADVISORS.COM.

PR/MEDIA CONTACT

NCCP GROUP PR PETER BRICKMAN, [email protected], 516-353-9177

SOURCE National Credit Card Processing Group