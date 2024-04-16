NATIONAL CREDIT UNION FOUNDATION LAUNCHES ONLINE COURSE

The Foundation launches refreshed online course for credit union professionals to inspire and energize shared purpose in the credit union industry

MADISON, Wis., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation) is pleased to announce the launch of Exploring Our Values™, an engaging, self-guided online course that connects individual purpose and values with the credit union movement.

The Foundation launches online course for credit union professionals to inspire and energize shared purpose in industry Post this EOV image

With a goal of helping users feel connected to the work at their organizations, Exploring Our Values guides learners through the fundamentals of credit unions' cooperative structure, introduces them to lessons from history and key champions, and helps them reflect on how their role and values intersect with the mission of their organization and broader credit union movement.

The flexibility of this learning resource allows it to be used for a variety of audiences and needs from new hires to leadership, to board members, helping to find alignment with the organization's values and mission and connect to an individual's why and personal purpose.

"Through the lessons explored in the course, employees can reinforce a personal 'why' that will prepare them to better serve their members and communities with purpose," said Foundation's Chief Program Officer and DE Director, Tobi Weingart.

"Exploring Our Values is also a great complement to the rest of the Foundation's suite of program offerings, which make a positive impact on financial well-being for all," added Weingart.

Individual licenses can be purchased for $49 starting today HERE and the purchase includes lifetime access including content updates. Access to the complete Exploring Our Values course will be available immediately upon purchase.

For questions on accessing or utilizing Exploring Our Values, email [email protected].

About the National Credit Union Foundation (ncuf.coop)

The National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation) is the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement and works as a catalyst to improve people's financial lives through credit unions. Through grants and programs, the Foundation is strengthening financial well-being, igniting passion and instilling knowledge about the credit union difference, and uniting resources to help credit union people during disaster. Donations to the Foundation ultimately enable credit unions to help their members reach life-changing goals and achieve financial freedom.

