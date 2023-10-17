National Credit Union ISAO Partners with Allure Security to Combat Phishing

News provided by

Allure Security

17 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

Providing advanced monitoring for websites impersonating NCU-ISAO members

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To address escalating online fraud targeting credit unions, the National Credit Union Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (NCU-ISAO) today announced a strategic partnership with Allure Security – the fastest, most accurate online brand protection-as-a-service provider. At the heart of the partnership, NCU-ISAO members benefit from complimentary AI-powered monitoring to detect websites impersonating their institutions.

"Allure Security's automated monitoring of the deluge of both legitimate and malicious websites published each day gives our members an advantage in the fight against fraud," said NCU-ISAO VP Member Services & Operations Brian Hinze. "This collaboration supports our mission of enabling and sustaining credit unions' cyber resilience through real-time, proactive threat intelligence."

Brand impersonation attacks targeting credit unions tripled in 2023, according to Allure Security's "SPOOF23: Trends in Online Brand Impersonations for Credit Unions". The study also found that defenses focused on domain permutations (e.g., typosquatting) missed 94 percent of fake websites.

"With fraud schemes increasing in sophistication and the mounting difficulty of discerning authenticity online – credit unions need the right tools and allies to protect their members," said Allure Security CEO Josh Shaul. "We're proud to join NCU-ISAO in the fight, equipping credit unions with technology to safeguard their members in the digital realm."

NCU-ISAO members can enroll in free brand impersonation monitoring at https://alluresecurity.com/ncuisao/

Download a copy of the credit union impersonations report at https://alluresecurity.com/spoof-23-credit-unions/

About the NCU-ISAO
The NCU-ISAO was formed as a collaborative idea of credit unions, CUSOs, and Leagues to help the industry navigate threat intelligence and alerts, and focus on credit union-specific issues around operations, risk, compliance through information sharing and collaboration. The mission of the NCU-ISAO is to enable and sustain Credit Union critical infrastructure cyber resilience and preserve the public trust by advancing trusted security coordination and collaboration to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from threats and vulnerabilities.

About Allure Security
Allure Security protects brands by finding and stopping online brand impersonation attacks before people fall victim. Our patented, artificial intelligence-powered engine finds more spoofed websites, social media accounts, and mobile apps more quickly and with greater accuracy than legacy approaches. Our unique, multi-pronged approach to managed response – blocklisting, decoy data, and takedown – significantly reduces the lifespan of a scam and related damage.

Contact
877-669-8883
info@alluresecurity.com

SOURCE Allure Security

