National Cricket League Announces Major Achievements: ICC Approval, Haroon Lorgat as Commissioner, and Global Stage with Dubai's SEE Holdings as Sustainability Title Sponsor

NCL Sixty Strikes Tournament at UT Dallas Reaches Global Stage, Led by Commissioner Haroon Lorgat and Supported by SEE Holdings, a Leader in Sustainability

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cricket League (NCL) is proud to announce three significant milestones as it prepares for its highly anticipated 2024 Sixty Strikes Tournament: a prestigious approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the appointment of cricket icon Haroon Lorgat as Commissioner, and the backing of SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability. These achievements are advancing American cricket, placing the NCL on an international platform and establishing it as a prominent sport within the global cricket community.

To add to the momentum, the NCL has appointed cricket icon Haroon Lorgat as its Commissioner, bringing exceptional leadership to the league. His extensive career in cricket administration, including his tenure as CEO of the ICC and Cricket South Africa, positions him as the ideal figure to guide the NCL's launch in the United States. Under Lorgat's leadership, the Sixty Strikes format will debut from October 4–14 at UT Dallas, making it the first national sports league partnership with a university. The NCL is expecting a daily audience of around 4,000 attendees.

Haroon Lorgat's career spans both cricket and corporate leadership. A former first-class cricketer, he topped the batting averages in the 1985/86 South African Howa Bowl season. As CEO of the ICC from 2008 to 2012, Lorgat oversaw three Cricket World Cups and was instrumental in developments such as the Decision Review System (DRS), the expansion of anti-corruption measures, and the growth of cricket in associate countries. He later consulted for Sri Lanka Cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board, helping to design the Pakistan Super League (PSL). As CEO of Cricket South Africa, Lorgat restored its reputation, earning the SA Sports Industry's Business Leadership Award in 2016. In 2020, he joined T10 Sports Management to promote the T10 format globally.

"I'm privileged to take on this role with the National Cricket League at such a transformative moment," said Haroon Lorgat, Commissioner of the NCL. "Cricket is a sport with the power to inspire new players and connect fans across the U.S. We're bringing something fresh, and with our focus on sustainability and global access, we are laying the groundwork to reshape American sports for future generations."

Complementing the National Cricket League's rise to global prominence is its partnership with SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability and innovation. SEE Holdings, known for its work in green energy and environmental preservation, perfectly aligns with the NCL's commitment to eco-friendly practices. Through this collaboration, the NCL is integrating renewable energy at venues and encouraging sustainable behaviors among fans.

As part of this commitment, the NCL will become a carbon-neutral event by 2030. Solar energy will power key areas of the stadium, and for every boundary and six runs, the league pledges to plant a tree, contributing to reforestation efforts. This initiative demonstrates the NCL's leadership in both sports and environmental responsibility.

"We have established the National Cricket League as a premier force in the global cricket arena," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL. "With the prestigious ICC approval, Haroon Lorgat's visionary leadership, and our strategic partnership with SEE Holdings championing sustainability, we are already reshaping the future of cricket in America and setting a new global standard for the sport."

The NCL tournament opens with Bollywood superstar Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy. This season, NCL brings together cricket legends known worldwide—Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

The league will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Johnson Charles.

The NCL has partnered with ESPN, Pluto TV, SKY, TNT, and Fox Sports to bring live coverage to a global audience, so fans worldwide can catch all the action. With over 2.5 billion fans worldwide, cricket stands as one of the most watched sports in the world.

Key Details:

Tickets Available Now: NCLCricket.com or SiTickets.com

Tournament: UT Dallas Cricket Stadium

Game Dates: October 4 th-14th, 2024.

MEDIA INVITE: Leading up to the tournament, the NCL is hosting a tutorial cricket event on the UT Dallas campus on Sept.24th, to engage with students and the local community. This event will offer hands-on experiences and introduce new fans to the sport, building excitement for the upcoming matches. The NCL's mission to grow cricket in the U.S. while uniting people through sport.

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is redefining the sport of cricket in the United States through its innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game. Approved by the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC), the NCL is establishing cricket as a key player in American sports. Supported by SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability, the NCL is implementing eco-friendly initiatives that set a new standard for responsible sports management.

