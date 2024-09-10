National Cricket League Draft Just Announced, Revealing World-Class Players and a Game-Changing Format Set to Redefine U.S. Sports

"NCL Cricket Draft Just Announced, Revealing World-Class Players and a Game-Changing Format Set to Redefine U.S. Sports" Post this

These teams will compete in the fast-paced Sixty Strikes format, a game-changer in cricket which is designed to deliver exhilarating cricket to fans in the U.S. and beyond.

The NCL is revolutionizing the way cricket is played and experienced in the U.S. with the introduction of the Sixty Strikes format. This dynamic and fast-paced format features only 60 balls per team, making it an action-packed match where every ball counts. The condensed format makes the game more appealing for new fans while maintaining the competitive intensity in cricket.

This season, NCL brings together cricket legends known worldwide—Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

The league will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Martin Guptill, and Angelo Mathews.

"The NCL is bringing a new era of cricket to America, combining the passion of the sport with the energy of a Coachella-like event," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the National Cricket League. "Building on Team USA's historic victory, our expanded league is bringing together legendary talent and unforgettable moments that will resonate with both seasoned cricket enthusiasts and newcomers. This season is set to redefine the game."

The NCL is not just about cricket—it's about entertainment. The season will kick off with an electrifying performance by Bollywood superstar Mika Singh, and every day of the tournament will feature live performances from other Bollywood stars. This fusion of cricket and entertainment will create an atmosphere similar to Coachella, combining music, performance, and sport for a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Having first come to the USA in the late 1970s to play exhibition cricket as part of Sir Garfield Sobers' iconic Rest of the World team, it's been a delight to witness the progress the game has made in the country over the years," said legendary cricket batsman Sunil Gavaskar. "Now, seeing how the National Cricket League is reimagining cricket is exciting. This is an opportunity to experience firsthand the evolving contours of the game I love, with modern generations playing in a way that will resonate with the crowds in the USA."

"Cricket has been a part of my career. Seeing it take root and thrive in the U.S. is incredibly satisfying," said Haroon Lorgat, former CEO of the ICC. "The National Cricket League is more than just expanding the sport—it's about sharing the rich passion, the stories, and the excitement of cricket with a new generation of fans."

Fans can explore the full roster and get more details at NCLCricket.com.

Key Details:

Tickets Available: September 10, 2024

Where to Buy: NCLCricket.com or SiTickets.com

Tournament: UT Dallas Cricket Stadium

Game Dates: October 4th-14th, 2024.

The NCL has partnered with ESPN, Willow, Pluto TV, SKY, TNT, and Fox Sports to bring live coverage to a global audience, so fans worldwide can catch all the action. Additionally, the NCL is working with UT Dallas to engage local communities and cricket enthusiasts.

About the National Cricket League USA Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is at the forefront of bringing the Sixty Strikes format of cricket to the United States. By creating a competitive platform for both domestic and international players, the NCL USA will elevate the sport's profile and draw a diverse audience. The NCL USA is committed to delivering action-packed matches that highlight the excitement of cricket, providing top-tier entertainment for families and sports enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: Please note: 'Coachella-inspired' is used descriptively and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival or its organizers.

SOURCE National Cricket League USA