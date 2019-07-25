National Customer-Focused Electrification Symposia Hosted in San Antonio

"Electrification is one of the key drivers of an important global energy movement. We are seeing human-focused, electrified technology lend itself to both products and innovation that is and will continue to benefit our customers. Simultaneously, electrification will help us move flexibly to an increasingly secure, safe, reliable, affordable, resilient, and environmentally responsible energy future," said Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy's President & CEO. "We are honored to partner with EPRI and very excited to welcome Professor Moniz and other great guests to San Antonio for what will be a thoughtful and learning-rich conference experience."

"The symposia will examine issues and opportunities of efficiently electrifying the economy, and what that process means for regional electricity users," said Mark Duvall, who leads much of EPRI's electrification research. "These forums help demonstrate that a cleaner electric power sector may enable other sectors to reduce carbon emissions through efficient electrification, while enhancing the customer experience."

The San Antonio symposium is the third in EPRI's 2019 U.S. electrification conferences. Updates with additional confirmed speakers will be provided regularly. EPRI's first symposium was:

Pathways to Decarbonization in the Western U.S. held in Berkeley, CA , on July 10-11. It featured keynote addresses from David Hochschild , Chair, California Energy Commission; Mary D. Nichols , Chair, California Air Resources Board; and David Olsen , Chair, Board of Governors, California Independent System Operator.

In between the first symposium and the San Antonio event in October, EPRI's second symposium will be:

Pathways to Decarbonization in the Northeast in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 28-29 , focusing on decarbonization in transportation and buildings.

WHAT: The Electrification Experience

WHEN: October 2-3, 2019

WHERE:

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

123 Losoya St.

San Antonio, TX 78205

REGISTER:

Please visit the event homepage for details. The event is open to the media; please contact Donald Cutler for media registration information.

