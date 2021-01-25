National Cyber Security Alliance Kicks off Data Privacy Day This Week to Raise Awareness for Responsible Data Privacy Practices

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) kicks off its annual Data Privacy Day event on January 28, 2021. This year's initiative will highlight the state of the global data privacy landscape, examining it through the lens of the pandemic and other major events that have impacted and disrupted the way people live, work and interact. Key themes for Data Privacy Day 2021 encourage consumers to "Own Your Privacy," while urging businesses to "Respect Privacy." Both themes reinforce NCSA's focus on raising awareness about data privacy best practices through messaging, content and speaking engagements that will educate consumers about owning and controlling the data they generate, while advising businesses about the importance of respecting consumers' privacy and keeping their personal information safe.

"The pandemic has ensured that people all over the globe are more connected now than ever before. Consumers are generating more personal data through the use of devices and the businesses that power that connectivity inevitably collect and store that same data," said Kelvin Coleman, Executive Director, NCSA. "Data Privacy Day's main objective is to be a yearly call-to-action; one that spurs discussion, reevaluation and awareness about how people can keep themselves and their data safe, and to show organizations that accountability, transparency, and a commitment to fair and legitimate data collection practices will ultimately lead to enhanced public trust and better brand reputation."

Tentpole (Virtual) Event

NCSA will also host a tentpole event, in partnership with LinkedIn, for this year's proceedings entitled, "Data Privacy Day 2021: Data Privacy in an Era of Global Change," consisting of virtual panels, discussions and presentations bringing together privacy professionals across various industries, government and academia. Participants will discuss a broad spectrum of circumstances, from economic turbulence, to the pandemic, to social movements and environmental disasters, examining how each has contributed to the evolution of technology while often leaving effective data privacy considerations to the wayside.

To register as an attendee for the Data Privacy Day 2021: Data Privacy in an Era of Global Change virtual event, please visit: https://whova.com/portal/registration/datap1_202101/

Data Privacy Day 2021 Calls to Action

Individuals today feel an increasing lack of control over their personal data. In fact, according to a recent Pew Research Center study , 79% of U.S. adults report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies. As a result, NCSA has compiled a set of tips and best practices for consumers and businesses alike to keep in mind ahead of, during and beyond this year's Data Privacy Day:

ADVICE FOR CONSUMERS: OWN YOUR PRIVACY:

Personal info is like money: Value it. Protect it. Personal information, such as your purchase history, IP address, or location, has tremendous value to businesses – just like money. Make informed decisions about whether or not to share your data with certain businesses by considering the amount of personal information they are asking for, and weighing it against the benefits you may receive in return.

Keep tabs on your apps. Many apps ask for access to personal information, such as your geographic location, contacts list and photo album, before you can use their services. Be thoughtful about who gets that information, and wary of apps that require access to large amounts of personal information. Delete unused apps on your internet-connect devices and keep others secure by performing updates.

Manage your privacy settings. Check the privacy and security settings on your websites and apps and set them to your comfort level for information sharing. Each device, application or browser you use will have different features to limit how and with whom you share information. Get started with NCSA's Manage Your Privacy Settings page: https://staysafeonline.org/stay-safe-online/managing-your-privacy/manage-privacy-settings/

ADVICE FOR BUSINESSES: RESPECT PRIVACY

If you collect it, protect it. Data breaches can not only lead to great financial loss, but a loss in reputation and customer trust. Follow reasonable security measures to keep individuals' personal information safe from inappropriate and unauthorized access. Make sure the personal data you collect is processed in a fair manner and only collected for relevant and legitimate purposes.

Conduct an assessment of your data collection practices. Understand which privacy laws and regulations apply to your business. Educate your employees of their and your organization's obligations to protecting personal information.

Consider adopting a privacy framework.

Build privacy into your business by researching and adopting a privacy framework to help you manage risk and create a culture of privacy in your organization. Get started by checking out the following frameworks: NIST Privacy Framework



AICPA Privacy Management Framework



ISO/IEC 27701 – International Standard for Privacy Information Management

Transparency builds trust. Be open and honest about how you collect, use and share consumers' personal information. Think about how the consumer may expect their data to be used and design settings to protect their information by default. Communicate clearly and concisely to the public what privacy means to your organization and the steps you take to achieve and maintain privacy.

Be open and honest about how you collect, use and share consumers' personal information. Think about how the consumer may expect their data to be used and design settings to protect their information by default. Communicate clearly and concisely to the public what privacy means to your organization and the steps you take to achieve and maintain privacy. Maintain oversight of partners and vendors. If someone provides services on your behalf, you are also responsible for how they collect and use your consumers' personal information.

Becoming a Champion

The Data Privacy Day Champion program is a way to show support. Champions represent those dedicated to empowering individuals and encouraging businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust. Being a Champion is easy and does not require any financial support. Champions include:

Companies and organizations of all sizes

Schools and school districts

Colleges and universities

Nonprofits

Government organizations

Individuals

To learn more and sign up as a Data Privacy Day Champion, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/become-dpd-champion/

For more information about the National Cyber Security Alliance and Data Privacy Day 2021, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/

About Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day is a global effort — taking place annually on January 28th — that generates awareness about the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. Data Privacy Day is observed annually on Jan. 28. Data Privacy Day is the signature event in a greater privacy awareness and education effort. Year-round, NCSA educates consumers on how they can own their online presence and shows organizations how privacy is good for business. In 2021, NCSA is encouraging individuals to "Own Your Privacy" by learning more about how to protect your valuable data online, and encouraging businesses to "Respect Privacy", which advocates for holding organizations responsible for keeping individuals' personal information safe from unauthorized access and ensuring fair, relevant and legitimate data collection and processing.

About National Cyber Security Alliance

NCSA is the Nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and NCSA's Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; AIG; American Express; Bank of America; Cofense;; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Intel Corporation; Lenovo; LogMeIn; Marriott International; Mastercard; MediaPro; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; KnowBe4; NortonLifeLock; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Trend Micro, Inc.; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA's core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); and STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from the Department of Homeland Security; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

