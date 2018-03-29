National Cyber Security Alliance Supports RSA® Conference's Mission to Inspire All Digital Citizens to Take Action and Help Secure the World Against Cyber Threats

This year, NCSA has a variety of timely and intriguing initiatives planned. On April 16, NCSA's executive director, Russ Schrader, will shed light on the complex digital lives of teens and parents during the RSAC CyberSmart Parents Education Seminar. The next day, the NCSA team will host a #ChatSTC Twitter chat live from RSA Conference, which will address the role everyone plays in securing the internet. Later that evening, the much-anticipated eighth annual Nonprofits on the Loose cocktail reception will take place at the American Bookbinders Museum, which is just a stone's throw from the Moscone Center where the conference takes place. Then on April 19, a panel of industry experts will shine a spotlight on the massive cybersecurity workforce talent gap and share actionable steps and solutions toward resolving this critical issue.

"NCSA believes strongly that protecting the internet is 'Our Shared Responsibility' ‒ which recognizes that we all need to do our part to be safer online, which ultimately makes the internet safer and more secure for everyone. We are particularly enthusiastic in supporting RSA Conference's 'Now Matters' theme, as it underscores the need to inspire not only the business world but everyone online to take action and protect the future of the internet," said Russ Schrader, NCSA's executive director. "The conference offers an exceptional opportunity for NCSA to communicate our online safety messages and learn about and share perspectives on the latest trends in cybersecurity."

"It is our responsibility as security professionals to ensure this digital world we live in is a safe one," said Linda Gray Martin, Director & General Manager, RSA Conference. "Our Conference agenda coupled with NCSA's initiatives are sure to inspire attendees to create digitally safe zones in both their professional and personal lives."

Please join NCSA and our trusted STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™ partners at the following events (all times PDT):

April 16: RSAC CyberSmart Parents Education Seminar: "Keeping Your Family Safe Online"

The digital landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace. How does this affect our children? How are they adapting? As parents, caregivers and educators, are you prepared to evolve as well? In this seminar – offered from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., NCSA Executive Director Russ Schrader will share recent research on the complex online lives and habits of teens and parents. Teens' perspectives on privacy, social media and online communities will also be addressed. The workshop will close with advice on keeping your families safe, and a discussion on the psychological effects of social media on kids.

April 17: #ChatSTC Twitter Chat: Now Matters – How Are You Fighting Cyber Threats?

Mark your calendar for Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to join an inspiring conversation addressing the ever-growing issue of cybersecurity breaches. There's no time to waste in guarding your organization against online threats, and every person and organization plays a role in securing the internet. This Twitter chat – live from RSA Conference – will gather security experts from around the world to discuss what industry and government are doing to prevent, respond to and recover from cyber threats and how we can all foster a culture of cybersecurity awareness. Use #ChatSTC to join!

April 17: Nonprofits on the Loose @ RSA Conference 2018

The Anti-Phishing Working Group, the FIDO Alliance, the Online Trust Alliance, the Cyber Threat Alliance and NCSA invite you to join us for the eighth annual Nonprofits on the Loose from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Meet and mingle with industry and government leaders while enjoying food and drink at the historic American Bookbinders Museum, conveniently located one block from the Moscone Center. Please bring your RSA Conference badge or an invitation to gain admission.





April 19: Track Session: Strategies to Finding and Building Your Robust Workforce

Recruiting, developing and retaining your cybersecurity workforce is critical to the resilience and competitiveness of your organization. It's no secret there is a massive talent gap threatening organizations of all sizes. On Thursday morning from 8:00 to 8:45 a.m., government, nonprofit and industry experts will highlight key actions you can take to fill your human capital pipeline and help alleviate the looming workforce crisis.

