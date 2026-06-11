SBS CyberSecurity Launches Converge Lab Podcast for Business and Risk Leaders

MADISON, S.D., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most organizations continue to invest heavily in tools, policies, and training to address the growing threats and impacts of cybercrime. Many still struggle with a common underlying issue: building a security culture that holds up under pressure. AI has become an embedded workhorse, helping leaders analyze data and make better decisions. At the same time, AI is reshaping cyber risk in ways that can either strengthen — or unintentionally undermine — the security cultures organizations are working to build.

That focus is at the center of Converge Lab: Navigating Cyber & AI, a new podcast from SBS CyberSecurity. The show is designed to provide practical insights and guidance for leaders navigating complex technology decisions, with conversations that emphasize clarity, prioritization, and real-world application.

Hosted by Jon Waldman, president and co-founder of SBS CyberSecurity and a nationally recognized cybersecurity expert, Converge Lab features discussions with business leaders, practitioners, and subject-matter experts working at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI, compliance, and leadership.

"Converge Lab was created to help leaders make sense of the decisions they are already responsible for through a different lens," said Waldman. "These Converge conversations focus on what is changing, why it matters, and how organizations can approach cybersecurity and AI in a way that supports long-term business resilience and growth."

The inaugural episode features Chad Knutson, CEO and co-founder of SBS, who shares insights from more than two decades of experience helping organizations manage cyber risk, strengthen security culture, and align technology decisions with business objectives. Knutson discusses leadership responsibility for cybersecurity, what organizations are getting right and wrong, and how leaders should think about the role of AI over the next several years.

Each episode of Converge Lab delivers practical takeaways for business and risk leaders, including lessons learned from the field, decision‑making frameworks, and perspectives shaped by SBS's work across regulated industries.

Converge Lab: Navigating Cyber & AI is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listeners can follow the show and access episode resources at sbscyber.com/converge-lab.

About SBS CyberSecurity: SBS CyberSecurity is focused on empowering your cybersecurity decisions. We provide robust risk management programs, IT audit services, and cybersecurity testing solutions, enabling you to protect your organization. For more information, visit sbscyber.com.

SOURCE SBS CyberSecurity