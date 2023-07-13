NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE AND WISH FOR WHEELS FORGE COMMUNITY-BASED PARTNERSHIP

News provided by

National Cycling League, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

DENVER, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cycling League (NCL) and Wish for Wheels are thrilled to announce a continuation of their partnership to promote cycling to drive community-building in Denver, Colorado.

The NCL, the first gender-equal professional sports league in the U.S. and the first majority women-and minority-owned league, is committed to reimagining what American bike racing can and should look like. Advocating for the power of cycling to nurture community bonds, NCL is partnering with Wish for Wheels for the second time this year.

Continue Reading
Photography by Alex Beker
Photography by Alex Beker

Wish for Wheels, a non-profit organization headquartered in Denver, CO, partners with companies and organizations to fund, build, and give away new bikes and helmets to second graders in Title I schools. The Wish for Wheels partner schools all qualify for Title I federal funding, reserved for the schools with the highest concentration of low-income students.

To kick off the partnership, the NCL worked with Wish for Wheels during its inaugural event in Miami Beach and gifted over 80 bicycles. The second race of its inaugural series is set for Sunday, August 13 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, located just minutes from downtown Denver. Raceday will begin with a community bike build for the Boys & Girls Club in Commerce City, Co.

"Our partnership with Wish for Wheels is a testament to our commitment to community," said Andrea Pagnanelli, NCL CEO. "Together, we're creating positive change, one bike at a time."

Brad Appel, Founder of Wish for Wheels says, "Our partnership with NCL exemplifies our shared vision for cycling and community development. Thanks to the NCL's support, we are going to continue to utilize bikes to be a transformational shift for a child living in poverty."

Both organizations call upon cycling enthusiasts, community members and sports fans to join in celebrating this dynamic partnership. Race attendance, parking and bike valet is free and open to the public. A limited number of VIP Hospitality start/finish line tickets are also available for purchase and offer all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. For more information about the August 13 racing event, visit nclracing.com.

To learn more about Wish for Wheels and its mission to help build and give a new bike & helmet to every Title 1 second grader across America, visit wishforwheels.org.

About National Cycling League: Founded in 2022, the National Cycling League (NCL) is revolutionizing professional cycling into a world-class spectator sport. The 2023 NCL Cup is a series of three professional criterium races in iconic cities across the United States: Miami Beach, Denver and Atlanta. For more information, visit nclracing.com.

About Wish for Wheels
Founded in 2005, Wish for Wheels believes that the gift of a new bicycle and helmet has the power to transform the lives of second graders from low-income communities, broadening their scope for personal growth and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Wish for Wheels partners with Fortune 50 companies to sole proprietary/service organizations to fund, build, and give bikes to second graders in Title I schools. To get involved, visit wishforwheels.org.

SOURCE National Cycling League, Inc.

Also from this source

NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE AND BEARINGS BIKE WORKS FORGE COMMUNITY-BASED PARTNERSHIP

NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.