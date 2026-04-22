National Day Calendar® Launches Redesigned Website, Expands Classroom Programming, and Strengthens Brand Partnerships

MANDAN, N.D., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Day Calendar®, the organization that popularized celebrating something every day, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, expanded classroom programming, the growth of its national radio presence, and strategic partnerships designed to help brands tap into the cultural momentum of existing National Days.

The redesigned website offers improved navigation, richer storytelling, and enhanced educational resources, making it easier for users to explore National Days and bring them to life in homes, businesses, and classrooms. The platform also lays the groundwork for additional content, features, and partnership opportunities in the months ahead.

"Our goal has always been to help people find meaningful and fun ways to Celebrate Every Day®," said Marlo Anderson, founder of National Day Calendar. "This new platform makes it easier for audiences, educators, and brand partners to engage with National Days in ways that are inspiring, useful, and relevant to how people celebrate today."

As part of the relaunch, National Day Calendar is also expanding its classroom programming, giving educators more tools to incorporate National Days into lesson plans, activities, and discussions across a variety of subjects.

To strengthen brand activation efforts, National Day Calendar has partnered with Tilson PR to launch IGNITE, a new social media and broadcast service designed to help brands align with and activate existing National Days through storytelling, media strategy, and culturally relevant campaigns.

"National Days have become powerful cultural conversation starters," said Tracy Tilson, founder and president of Tilson PR. "IGNITE helps brands connect with existing National Days in ways that drive awareness, media attention, and authentic audience engagement."

National Day Calendar is also working with Brand Liaison as its licensing agent to expand opportunities for official products, services, destinations, and other licensed collaborations tied to existing National Days.

Coinciding with the relaunch, National Day Calendar's refreshed radio program, National Day Spotlight, hosted by Marlo Anderson with rotating co-hosts, is expanding into syndication.

About National Day Calendar®

Founded by Marlo Anderson, National Day Calendar® is the original and authoritative source for National Days, National Weeks, and National Months, inspiring people everywhere to Celebrate Every Day®.

Media Contact:

Jackie Rodriguez, Tilson PR

[email protected]

SOURCE National Day Calendar