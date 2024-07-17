National Day of Commemoration and Action Honoring the Legacy of Rep. John Lewis

Activists Demand that Congress Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, Freedom to Vote Act and Other Key Pieces of Legislation

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, there will be a John Lewis National Day of Action and Candlelight Vigils with over 83 events nationwide, including a flagship program and national broadcast sponsored by Mayor Muriel Bowser in Washington, DC.

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) is hosting this event in partnership with the Black Voters Matter Fund, the Public Citizen, the League of Women Voters US, the ACLU, Declaration for American Democracy, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and Concerned Black Men as part of the John Lewis National Day of Commemoration and Action.

"This event will feature over 83 'Good Trouble' community-based actions and candlelight vigils taking place in 28 states and Washington, D.C. These events aim to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Rep. John Lewis and call on Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act, and the DC Admissions Act, thus granting Washington DC statehood," said Barbara Arnwine, President and Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

"In line with Representative John Lewis' vision of a just democracy, these four pieces of legislation will fight vicious voter suppression across America, safeguard the freedom to vote, eliminate political gerrymandering, reduce the influence of money in politics, and make Washington DC the 51st state of our country!," added April Albright, General Counsel for Black Voters Matter Fund. "Democracy is on the line. Our nation is at a crossroads, and people are mobilizing to demand a multi-racial, multi-generational democracy where all of our voices are heard," said Jonah Minkoff-Zern, Co-Director of Public Citizen's Democracy Campaign. "We are demanding that Congress acts on these key bills, and we are making sure that people can overcome the barriers to vote in the 2024 election until they do."

"The ongoing threats to democracy underscore the urgency of this moment in our history. Our goal is to inform, inspire, and mobilize our community to push for the passage of several reform bills," added Christine Wood, with the Declaration for American Democracy. This is a nonpartisan event and is free to attend.

Local residents and activists, including those in Washington, D.C., are leading the nation, especially GenZ, in demanding that Congress pass a series of democracy reform bills, including the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act, and the Washington D.C. Admissions Act. Their leadership is inspiring and empowering, and we invite you to join this movement.

The John Lewis Day of Action is a nationwide series of more than 83 events honoring the legacy of Rep. John Lewis. Further, added Daryl Jones, Co-Leader and Board Chair of the Transformative Justice Coalition, "This Day of Action demands that Members of Congress take action and pass these four pillars of legislative protection to realize Congressman Lewis' dream of a beloved community where every citizen's vote is treated fairly and to achieve the ultimate American goal of a robust, multiracial and inclusive democracy." For additional information, check out the Mobile Map for John Lewis National Day of Action Event Locations: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/

What: "JOHN LEWIS NATIONAL DAY OF COMMEMORATION AND ACTION"

Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Honorable Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, DC

EZ Street, WHUR, Washington, DC

U.S. Congressional Leaders

Duke Ellington Choir, Washington, DC

When: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 6:00 pm, with pre-events starting at 5:45 pm

This event will be live streamed via: https://mobilize.us/s/JlwBty

Where: John Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

For more information, contact:

Barbara Arnwine – (202) 359-9864

[email protected]

