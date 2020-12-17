"National Day of Unplugging" Announces 2021 Dates Under New Leadership of Unplug Collaborative

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- " National Day of Unplugging ," a global call-to-action and awareness event, today announced its annual 24-hour respite from technology will take place from sundown Friday, March 5 to sundown Saturday, March 6. After 11 successful years with Reboot, the Jewish arts and culture nonprofit, National Day of Unplugging is now under the new leadership of Unplug Collaborative, a 501(c)(3) organization helmed by executive director Kim Cavallo.

Over the last decade, National Day of Unplugging has helped thousands of parents, community hosts, schools, religious organizations and businesses celebrate the day with tech-free events across the country from Los Angeles to New York, and internationally from Milan to Dubai.

"Global holidays and events like National Day of Unplugging create universal connection, knowing that families and communities around the world are celebrating at the same time, in their own time zones, during the first weekend of March," said Cavallo. "As cities, states and countries will be prioritizing offline connections over this specific 24-hour period, our hope is that people can experience 'unplugged' moments in their lives, every day of the year."

2020 has been the year of "screen burnout," and "Zoom fatigue," with digital interactions eclipsing real-world connections in business, academic, and social settings across the globe. Studies have shown that 70% of college students have experienced increased anxiety and depression during the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's socially-distant environment has left millions isolated and disconnected from community and desperate for meaningful, in-person experiences.

With gathering restrictions and large-scale live events unlikely to abate by spring 2021, smaller gatherings, outdoor events, and socially-distant community activities are the new normal. As part of Unplug Collaborative's refocus, the organization will serve as a frontline life-tech resource center, an incubator and generator of 'unplugged' inspiration and ideas, and develop an international team of ambassadors. Experience-focused companies DoStuff, Getaway and DOSE by Daybreaker join digital wellness company Lilspace and influencer/yarn street artist London Kaye to lead brand partnerships, key events and social impact initiatives for the biggest day of unplugging to date.

To become a community member , join the ambassador team, or to learn more about Unplug Collaborative and its free resources and upcoming events, visit NationalDayOfUnplugging.com .

About Unplug Collaborative

Unplug Collaborative is a nonprofit organization that supports educators, leaders and organizers who want to see their communities elevate human connection over digital engagement.

