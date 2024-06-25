National DCP Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center in Burleson, Texas

Facility Marks Tenth DC Location for $3 Billion Supply Chain Management Company

BURLESON, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP, LLC, (NDCP), the $3 billion supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, today broke ground on its new food service distribution center in Burleson, Texas. Representing NDCP's tenth distribution facility nationwide, the company is partnering with ARCO Design/Build, an industry-leading design-build construction firm, to complete this project.

Rendering National DCP Burleson, Texas Distribution Center

"We are proud to support the continued growth of Dunkin' with the construction of our new Burleson Distribution Center," said Stephen Down, Chief Executive Officer of National DCP. "This centralized location will allow us to better serve members throughout Texas and the region. The City of Burleson has been a terrific partner, and their local investment in education will enrich our future workforce."

Located in a suburb of Fort Worth, the Burleson facility spans 79,296 square feet. The building is being designed to offer flexibility and scalability to accommodate Dunkin's future growth trajectory in the region. It is slated for completion in Q3 2025.

"NDCP's Burleson DC is a strategic investment that will support our future growth for years to come and help us deliver excellent service to members," noted Sanjay Jain, National DCP Board Chairman.

"We are honored to be National DCP's design-build partner for this project, exemplifying ARCO's commitment to designing and constructing innovative cold storage solutions," said Brian Osterloh, Executive Vice President of ARCO Design/Build. "In collaboration with National DCP and Dunkin', we are leveraging our expertise in temperature-controlled environments to design a facility that enhances efficiency, ensures optimal product quality, and accommodates future growth."

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has nearly 2,000 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com.

About

ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is widely recognized as a construction industry leader for various industrial project types, including cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key design-build services that provide a direct relationship with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear lines of communication. ARCO's capabilities span from project feasibility studies, site selection, and complete design to value engineering, code consulting, and full general contracting. Additionally, ARCO is 100% associate owned as an ESOP. With integrated architectural and structural engineering services, ARCO provides clients with a streamlined and efficient process, ensuring exceptional results. To learn more about our design-build process, visit arcodb.com.

