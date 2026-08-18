National DCP Delivers 1,000th Consolidated New Store & Remodel Project for Dunkin'

$3 Billion Supply Chain Management Company supports 10,000 U.S. quick service restaurants

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP, LLC (NDCP), the $3 billion supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, is celebrating its 1,000th consolidated new store and remodel project in Akron, Ohio. Through its New Store & Remodel Solution, NDCP provides the equipment, smallwares, stainless fabrication, millwork, consolidation, delivery, and installation support franchisees need to complete projects more efficiently.

"Reaching our 1,000th project validates a solution built exclusively for Dunkin' franchisees," said Les Karel, Executive Vice President, Restaurant Solutions. "We have evolved the program based on franchisee feedback, leveraging NDCP's scale and expertise to improve service and lower building and remodeling costs. Our objective is to help members build, remodel, and grow more successfully and profitably."

The Akron project was awarded by franchisee Craig Anton, whose Dunkin' network has entrusted NDCP with more than 20 new store and remodel projects since the program launched in January 2023. That partnership helped NDCP reach the milestone and shape a solution around franchisee needs. Feedback from experienced operators like Anton continues to guide enhancements that simplify execution, strengthen service, and create greater value for members.

"What stands out about NDCP is that they truly act like a partner, not just another vendor," said Craig Anton, Dunkin' franchisee and recipient of the 1,000th consolidated project delivery. "They've been there every step of the way, from answering questions and helping with ordering to ensuring everything is right before and after delivery. It's been a positive experience, and I highly recommend NDCP for new store and remodel projects."

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has nearly 2000 employees nationwide at its ten distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com .

SOURCE National DCP, LLC