National DCP Delivers 750th Consolidated New Store & Remodel Package for Dunkin'

$3 Billion Supply Chain Management Company supports 10,000 U.S. quick service restaurants

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP, LLC, (NDCP), the $3 billion supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, is celebrating the delivery of its 750th restaurant package in Newark, New Jersey as part of its consolidated New Store & Remodel Solution. NDCP's Restaurant Solutions team provides everything Dunkin' franchisees need to effectively construct, remodel, and operate their restaurants.

Dunkin' franchisee Adam Goldman received NDCP's 750th New Store & Remodel Solution package at his Newark, NJ restaurant.

"In the program's first three full years, NDCP has supported more than 750 new store and remodel projects — an achievement made possible by the strength of our co-op," says Les Karel, Executive Vice President, Restaurant Solutions. "As the industry grows more complex, our goal is to simplify the process for Dunkin' operators with a consolidated solution built on innovation, sustainable cost, and continuous improvement driven by member feedback. We're proud to stand behind our members with a program designed for them."

NDCP's Restaurant Solutions plays a big role in the successful functioning of a foodservice operation. The team procures, consolidates, delivers, and installs new restaurant opening and remodel packages for Dunkin' franchisees that consist of equipment, smallwares, stainless fabrication, and millwork. Areas of expertise also include essential items and services that support repair and maintenance, logistics and consolidation. NDCP's tremendous negotiation and buying power ensures customers receive the most competitive pricing on equipment and services.

"I have completed multiple projects with NDCP in the past few years, and the flexibility and proactive communication make every project easy," said Adam Goldman, Dunkin' franchisee and owner of the Newark, New Jersey restaurant receiving the 750th consolidated New Store package. "I also love that NDCP is our company — working with the co-op strengthens our own system. Over the years, they have implemented many member suggestions, and it just keeps getting better."

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has nearly 2000 employees nationwide at its ten distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com.

SOURCE National DCP, LLC