National Debt Relief announces first team and driver partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin

The Official Debt Relief Partner of NASCAR® will have colors featured at the 2025 DAYTONA 500

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement known for its unique approach to debt relief, announces today its first team and driver partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin as the 2025 NASCAR season kicks off. National Debt Relief will be the primary sponsor of Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for four NASCAR Cup Series races this season, including the 67th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

National Debt Relief partners with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin to raise awareness of trusted debt relief solutions.

While this marks National Debt Relief's first foray into team and driver sponsorship, the company is no stranger to NASCAR. Last July, National Debt Relief was an official partner of the Chicago Street Race. In August, National Debt Relief became the first-ever Official Debt Relief Partner of NASCAR with signage at various racetracks and a presence on NASCAR's digital platforms and the Motor Racing Network. The company was also the entitlement sponsor of the National Debt Relief 250 in November 2024 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

"As household debt continues to rise at record levels in the United States, consumers need to be aware of and have access to trusted debt relief solutions to help them get out from under overwhelming debt," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "We are excited to team up with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin as we continue to raise awareness within the NASCAR community about debt, the impacts it can have on individuals and families, and most importantly to let people know solutions are available to help. For anyone watching Denny race to the finish line, we want them to know help is available with National Debt Relief to reach their own debt finish line and get onto a new track to financial health and independence."

In addition to the DAYTONA 500, National Debt Relief will be featured as the primary sponsor of Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota for races at Circuit of the Americas (March 2), the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 19). National Debt Relief will also have associate partner placement on the C-post of the No. 11 Toyota throughout the season, beginning with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium this Sunday, February 2.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with National Debt Relief," said Joe Gibbs, Owner and Founder of Joe Gibbs Racing. "Household debt is a real struggle for so many people in our world today and National Debt Relief delivers real solutions with a path to restore financial independence."

Hamlin, a three-time DAYTONA 500 winner, will be competing in his 20th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Entering 2025, Hamlin is tied for 12th on the all-time wins list with 54 victories, including three wins last year.

"I am really looking forward to this partnership with National Debt Relief," Hamlin said. "Unfortunately, financial hardships are something that so many people deal with at some point in their lives. Our family was no different when I was growing up. The sacrifices my parents made to support my racing career were not easy. So many people have their own stories of what caused their financial situation, but fortunately, National Debt Relief offers services to help overcome that and allows people to get back on track financially. We believe strongly in the platform that our sport provides to get that message across and there is no better place than the DAYTONA 500 to kick that off."

Debt settlement is an option for anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt. The National Debt Relief debt settlement program allows clients to get out of debt more quickly than minimum payments, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable payments that fit their budget. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a no obligation, free consultation with a certified debt specialist today.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human Finance™ approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes Advisor, National Debt Relief has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit NationalDebtRelief.com.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, an ARCA Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL's top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport's three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four Xfinity Series driver championships and six Xfinity Series owner's championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR's premier event each season.

SOURCE National Debt Relief