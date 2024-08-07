National Debt Relief becomes Official Partner of NASCAR®

Debt settlement industry leader revs up for the first-ever official debt relief partnership with NASCAR

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement known for its Whole Human Finance™ approach to debt relief, announces today the acceleration of its relationship with NASCAR as an Official Partner and the first-ever Official Debt Relief Partner of NASCAR.

NASCAR National Debt Relief Official Partnership Announcement

"We couldn't be prouder to expand our partnership with NASCAR. This alliance comes at an important time, with one in five U.S. adults carrying a personal loan or credit card balance month-to-month that qualifies for debt relief*," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "As an Official Partner of NASCAR, we're geared up to be the 'debt relief pit crew' for millions of NASCAR fans across America, especially those who may be in overwhelming debt and in need of relief. We want to be able to support more people during their debt journey and let them know that National Debt Relief is here to help them get their financial life back on track."

The multi-year partnership builds on National Debt Relief's Official Partnership of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in June and will debut with prominent at-track branding this weekend at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series' Clean Harbors 250 (Saturday, August 10, 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and the NASCAR Cup Series' Cook Out 400 (Sunday, August 11, 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

"Over the course of our 76-year history, NASCAR has taken great pride in putting our fans first and consistently offering one of the most unique and fan-friendly experiences in all of sports," said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer. "The approach in prioritizing our fans aligns perfectly with the mentality of National Debt Relief, an organization that tailors its support to fit the needs of consumers. Because of this, National Debt Relief is a perfect fit as an Official Partner of NASCAR."

The partnership will continue with presence and engagements at NASCAR events throughout 2024.

With U.S. household debt reaching an all-time high of $17.3 trillion, credit card debt continuing to swell, and no sizable change foreseen to elevated interest rates, there is a critical need for consumers to know about debt settlement. Debt settlement is an option for anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt. The National Debt Relief debt settlement program allows clients to get out of debt more quickly, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable payments.

Its Whole Human Finance approach to debt relief centers around building a long-term, supportive relationship with clients and giving them access to exclusive perks that help them improve their relationship with money and emerge from their debt journey with better financial security, stability and financial wellness.

To join the hundreds of thousands of people who have resolved their debt and accelerated their financial independence with the help of National Debt Relief, visit NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a free consultation with a Certified Debt Specialist.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human Finance™ approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes Advisor, National Debt Relief has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit NationalDebtRelief.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

* YouGov/National Debt Relief 2024 survey of n=1,615 + U.S. Gen Pop adults; 2020 U.S. Census (total adults age 18+ = 258m)

