National Debt Relief extends team and driver partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement and provider of the most popular debt relief solution in the U.S.*, announces today the expansion of its team and driver partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin in 2026. National Debt Relief will be the primary sponsor of Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for 12 NASCAR® Cup Series races this season, starting with the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

National Debt Relief began its partnership with NASCAR in 2024 as an official partner of the Chicago Street Race. Later that same year, National Debt Relief became the first-ever Official Debt Relief Partner of NASCAR, and then it became an entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on Nov. 2, 2024, named the National Debt Relief 250. In 2025, National Debt Relief entered into its first-ever team and driver partnership, serving as the primary sponsor of Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota in four NASCAR Cup Series races. In May 2025, National Debt Relief launched a national ad campaign featuring Hamlin and became the presenting sponsor of the Relief Lap during race broadcasts on Prime TV and TNT.

The 12 races where National Debt Relief will be the primary sponsor of Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota include:

DAYTONA 500 (Feb. 15)

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 22)

Circuit of the Americas (March 1)

Bristol Motor Speedway (April 12)

Kansas Speedway (April 19)

Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24)

Michigan International Speedway (June 7)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26)

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug. 23)

Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 4)

Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 25)

"With household debt in the U.S. continuing to reach unprecedented highs, many Americans have been knocked off track at no fault of their own," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "Expanding our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin allows us to connect with the NASCAR community in more ways, so we can continue to shine a light on the impact overwhelming debt has on individuals and families throughout the U.S. and reinforce race after race that real solutions exist to help. As fans watch Denny push toward victory lane, we want them to know National Debt Relief can help them chart a path out of debt, so they can reach their own finish line of financial stability."

National Debt Relief will also have associate partner placement on the C-post of the No. 11 Toyota throughout the season.

"It is a real thrill for us to see how National Debt Relief has been able to grow their program with our partnership," said Joe Gibbs, Owner and Founder, Joe Gibbs Racing. "We are excited to help them continue to grow awareness of how they can help people resolve their debt and work toward financial freedom."

This year will be Hamlin's 21st full-time season in the Cup Series. The Virginia native, who finished second in last season's standings, is tied for 10th on the all-time wins list with 60 victories, including a series-leading six wins in 2025. His resume includes three DAYTONA 500 wins and additional crown jewel victories in the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021), and the Coca-Cola 600 (2022).

"We're excited to have National Debt Relief become the majority primary sponsor with our team to continue raising awareness for how they can help provide a faster path for people to reach debt freedom," said Hamlin. "It's incredible to see this partnership has grown from four races last year to 12 races this year, and I'm looking forward to trying to get them to victory lane this season."

Debt settlement is an option for anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt. The National Debt Relief debt settlement program allows clients to get out of debt more quickly than minimum payments, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable payments that fit their budget. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a no obligation, free consultation with a certified debt specialist today.

About National Debt Relief

Since 2009, National Debt Relief has helped people face their debt with confidence. As the debt settlement industry leader, we make the process of getting out of debt less overwhelming and more empowering. National Debt Relief is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business, Forbes Advisor's top-rated debt relief company for three consecutive years and is the most highly reviewed and rated debt settlement company on ConsumerAffairs. We have helped over 1.3 million people take meaningful steps toward resolving their debt so they can feel financially and emotionally whole again. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL's top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport's three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championships and seven O'Reilly Auto Parts Series owner's championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR's premier event each season.

