National Debt Relief gears up for NASCAR® entitlement partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement known for its Whole Human Finance™ approach to debt relief, announces today the extension of its partnership with NASCAR as an entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, November 2, which will now be named the National Debt Relief 250.

"In Virginia and across the United States, consumers are struggling with debt and need to be aware reputable debt relief services are available to help," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "Extending our partnership with NASCAR to include the National Debt Relief 250 is one of many ways we're trying to bring greater awareness to consumers in overwhelming debt. For anyone waving the yellow flag on their debt, it's important they know about solutions like debt settlement with National Debt Relief to help them drive out of debt faster."

According to a 2024 Experian study, Virginia is one of the top 10 states with the most consumer debt.1 The most concerning movement nationwide related to increased consumer debt continues to be the rise in credit card debt, which is largely due to the number of borrowers who carry a balance from month to month.

"National Debt Relief has proven themselves to be a key partner for the sport and its tracks these past few months, and we're honored that Martinsville Speedway is the latest addition to that relationship," said Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway. "There are few atmospheres in NASCAR that compare to the Martinsville Playoffs weekend. Between the fans, the fall weather and the intense competition that puts everything on the line, we couldn't think of a better welcome for our newest partners."

National Debt Relief is the first-ever Official Debt Relief Partner of NASCAR, and this is the company's first entitlement partnership with NASCAR. The NASCAR National Debt Relief 250 will be held in Martinsville, Virginia at Martinsville Speedway and can be viewed on the CW and broadcasted on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the Motor Racing Network (MRN) at 4:00 p.m. ET Saturday, November 2.

Debt settlement is an option for anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt. The National Debt Relief debt settlement program allows clients to get out of debt more quickly than minimum payments, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable payments.

Visit NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 to get a free, no obligation consultation with one of National Debt Relief's Certified Debt Specialists to learn about debt settlement and if it could be an option to accelerate out of debt.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human Finance™ approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes Advisor, National Debt Relief has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit NationalDebtRelief.com.

About Martinsville Speedway

Founded by H. Clay Earles in 1947, Martinsville Speedway is the only NASCAR track to host NASCAR Cup Series races every year since its inception in 1949. At .526 miles in length, the track annually hosts two NASCAR race weekends featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, along with NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in the fall. Martinsville Speedway also annually hosts the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation's biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, and the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300, a doubleheader featuring the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup followed by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Championship. For more information about Martinsville Speedway, visit .

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

