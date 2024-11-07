National Debt Relief Partners with Docsumo to Fastrack Debt Settlements with Document AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief (NDR), America's leading debt settlement firm, has partnered with Docsumo, an innovative Document AI platform, to revolutionize the debt relief industry. This groundbreaking collaboration harnesses cutting-edge AI technology to empower thousands on their journey to financial freedom. Using Docsumo, National Debt Relief automates the processing of Debt Settlement Letters, which allows them to help people get out of debt faster.

Danny Tilipman, President & Co-Founder of National Debt Relief, illustrates the effectiveness of the partnership:

"Docsumo has been instrumental in addressing our unique needs. Despite the significant variations in the documents we process, their platform consistently captures data with exceptional accuracy and at unprecedented speed. We're achieving over 90% automation, allowing us to help more individuals resolve their debt challenges and reach financial stability faster than ever."

Redefining Debt Settlement with Whole Human Finance™

National Debt Relief is redefining the debt settlement journey with its Whole Human Finance™ approach. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes Advisor, NDR has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness. The company has helped hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves, solidifying its position as the industry leader in debt settlement.

Accelerating Financial Freedom with AI

Docsumo co-founder & CEO Rushabh Sheth mentioned, "Docsumo is proud to partner with NDR. We are now able to impact a million people's lives with Document AI. What used to take more than 20 minutes is now done in under 20 seconds. This has remarkably helped people achieve their financial freedom with the help of AI."



Docsumo automates the extraction of crucial information from debt settlement letters, including customer names, account details, creditor information, and settlement amounts with installment plans. The system also captures payment details and performs vital validations, such as phone number checks, table sum verifications, and straight-through processing (STP) checks.

Document AI: The New Digital Transformation Frontier

Document AI is the new field in workflow automation that helps companies read and analyze document and email data in real-time. According to Forbes, over 80% of all enterprise data is locked in business-critical documents. Startups like Docsumo are championing the way how companies unlock and act on this data with AI.

