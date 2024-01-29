National Debt Relief receives three Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs

Debt settlement company acknowledged for customer service, experience and transparency

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement known for its Whole Human Finance™ approach to debt relief, announces its recognition as a triple-award recipient in the inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards from leading reviews platform ConsumerAffairs. National Debt Relief won in the Debt Settlement category for Best Customer Service, Best Experience with Staff and Best for Transparency.

ConsumerAffairs' selection process included a thorough analysis of consumer reviews published on its site over the past 12 months using advanced, sentence-by-sentence sentiment analysis, or "emotional decoding." The awards singled out companies with the highest rates of positive sentiment and satisfaction among consumers.

"We decoded millions of reviews to learn what aspects of each industry's particular buying journey made the biggest emotional difference to purchasers," said Zac Carman, CEO, ConsumerAffairs. "That's what makes these awards unique. Each award recognizes one super-important need for customers in that category and the companies that best fulfill it."

Consumer reviews produce the award winners

ConsumerAffairs is widely known for the most authentic reviews on the internet. Each 2023 review analyzed for the Buyer's Choice Award selection was submitted by a verified reviewer and moderated by a human editor. Dedicated to providing consumers with genuine and trustworthy insights to inform their purchasing decisions, ConsumerAffairs conducts thorough phone interviews and detailed online surveys to obtain reviews and ensures all reviews meet a minimum depth and length requirement to be considered.

Among the detailed National Debt Relief reviews analyzed by the Buyer's Choice Awards methodology was this one [abridged] from Emalee from Washington in August:

"I have been struggling with debt for the last 5 years and came close to almost completely eradicating my debt a year ago. I recently had life circumstances that felt like I was absolutely drowning with debt, all over again. Jakeith was thoughtful and clear about the process of signing on with National Debt Relief. I dub him a legit debt angel as he answered my many questions and patiently walked me through the process, while also calming any concern that arose during our conversation. NDR has given me a chance to breathe, and I'm so excited to see how taking over my indecent financial standing will look for me over the coming months with NDR's help and guidance.

THANK YOU!"

Another came from Tony from Michigan in June :

"Armando was a great help, professional, concise, and to the point. Answered every question and did not waste time getting things done. Highly recommend if you are in a position that requires a solution to immediate relief. Disclosure and transparency [are] great and even though fees can be a lot, sometimes it is necessary to keep [debt] moving in the right direction."

"This series of Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs is confirmation that our commitment to the 'whole human' is resonating with people and truly making a difference in their lives," said Natalia Brown, Chief Compliance and Consumer Affairs Officer, National Debt Relief. "Now more than ever, people are searching for credible and trustworthy partners to help them with their financial situations. Revolving debt pierced $1T in 2023, and interest rates and inflation continue to rise, forcing more people into overwhelming debt. Yet the conversation around debt continues to be steeped in stigma."

"As part of our Whole Human Finance approach, we're not only dedicated to providing our clients with personalized guidance and partnership to get them out of debt quickly and affordably, we're also focused on normalizing the conversation around debt. We ultimately want people to feel more comfortable speaking about their situations and seeking support, so they can get over the hump of their debt situation and back to living the life they envision for themselves," Brown added.

"At ConsumerAffairs, we recognize the significance of informed consumer decisions, particularly during significant life events, like a hardship. Our Buyer's Choice Awards testify to the commitment of companies that are truly committed to helping consumers with a significant need, like overcoming debt," said Carman.

With Americans chronically impacted by rising household and credit card debt, continued inflation and interest rate increases, it's important to know there are solutions like debt relief available. If you've found yourself in debt that you can no longer manage yourself, learn more about how National Debt Relief can help at www.NationalDebtRelief.com/HowItWorks.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief (NDR) is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human FinanceTM approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 by Forbes Advisor, NDR has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit www.NationalDebtRelief.com.

