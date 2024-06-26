National Debt Relief selected as the Top-Rated Debt Relief Company by Forbes Advisor

Leading debt settlement company recognized for transparency, customer satisfaction and customer experience

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement known for its Whole Human Finance™ approach to debt relief, has been awarded "Best Debt Relief Company" by Forbes Advisor for the second consecutive year. This year's accolade includes recognition for fee transparency, as well as the criteria from 2023.

National Debt Relief earned top points above its competitors, ranking number one among the 25 debt companies that were reviewed. Winners were selected based on fee transparency, dedication to customer satisfaction and experience, company history, digital experience, and range of services. Forbes Advisor also took into consideration National Debt Relief's accreditation by the American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR), A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and its 4.7 out of 5-star consumer review rating on Trustpilot. Companies recognized must also have services widely available in the United States.

"To be recognized for a second time as the Best Debt Relief Company by a trusted source like Forbes Advisor, who helps people make well-informed financial decisions, is an honor," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "Being regarded for our transparent, client-centric debt relief services continues to demonstrate the value of our team's commitment to providing the best possible client experience and achieving results."

National Debt Relief's mission is to empower people with tools, guidance and resources to sustain their independence and build a more secure financial future.

"This recognition by Forbes Advisor helps shed more light on the reputable debt relief services we provide that are available to help people in the U.S. encountering financial hardships," said Natalia Brown, Chief Compliance and Consumer Affairs Officer, National Debt Relief. "When a client comes to us, their debt isn't just hurting their wallet, it's impacting their whole life and entire sense of self. Our program not only focuses on helping someone out of debt, but we also help them tackle the psychological, behavioral and emotional aspects of their relationship with money, with the goal that when they graduate, they never need debt relief again."

For anyone that has found themselves saddled with debt that is no longer manageable, set up a free, no obligation consultation with one of National Debt Relief's Certified Debt Specialists to learn more about how debt relief can help: www.NationalDebtRelief.com/Apply.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human FinanceTM approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes Advisor, National Debt Relief has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit www.NationalDebtRelief.com.

About Forbes Advisor and the 'Best Of' Awards

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased news, reviews and advice about money and business, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. Forbes Advisor editors have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that the brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

