National Debt Relief teams up with Shark Tank's Daymond John

John will be featured across National Debt Relief advertisements, helping bring awareness to, and educate people about, the benefits of National Debt Relief's award-winning program, which helps people out of debt quickly and affordably. As someone who once battled debt himself, John understands the plight of those facing the financial, physical and mental toll of debt.

"In the early days of FUBU, I relied on personal credit cards and was on the verge of losing my home and my company because of my debt," said John. "While my fashion brand's success saved me, I know not everyone is as fortunate. I remember that feeling of debt weighing on me night and day, which is why I want to support helping more people learn about National Debt Relief and their life-changing program."

For anyone with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt, National Debt Relief's program can help. National Debt Relief's unique program empowers people to get out of debt more quickly, avoid bankruptcy and save money, while making manageable payments over an average of one to four years.

"In learning about Daymond's story, we quickly recognized what an incredible role model he can be for people struggling with debt. He already connects deeply with so many entrepreneurs, but his back-story, empathy and compassion for people with overwhelming debt is what made this partnership a no-brainer," said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. "With U.S. household debt reaching an all-time high, it's critical people are aware of the reputable debt relief options that are available to them. We're thrilled that Daymond connects with our mission and is enthusiastic about supporting people's journeys toward better financial health."

National Debt Relief has received top awards and recognition from reputable organizations for its best-in-class customer service and care, including an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), 4.7 out of 5-star consumer review rating on Trustpilot, 2024 and 2023 recognitions by Forbes Advisor as the "Best Debt Relief Company," and is accredited by the American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR), an authority that holds debt resolution companies to the highest industry standards around fair and honest debt relief practices.

Anyone considering debt relief can call for a free, no-obligation consultation to review their options and see how much money they could save. If you're interested in reducing your owed debt by thousands and being debt-free in as little as 12 to 48 months, talk to a Certified Debt Specialist today by applying at ApplywithNDR.com or calling 1-800-537-5195.

About National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief is redefining the debt settlement journey. Our Whole Human Finance™ approach empowers, supports and guides our clients as they transform their lives by reclaiming their financial health and independence. As an accredited BBB A+ business and named the top-rated debt settlement company in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes Advisor, National Debt Relief has been recognized since 2009 for its human-centric approach to helping clients achieve financial wellness, and for helping hundreds of thousands of people resolve their debt and rediscover their whole selves. For more information, please visit NationalDebtRelief.com.

