National Defense Strategy Ignites 2026 Deep Tech Valuation Surge

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – The 2026 National Defense Strategy explicitly prioritizes supercharging America's defense industrial base[1]. Governments are aggressively repositioning critical supply chains away from foreign dependencies. The space launch services market expanded from US$27.43 billion in 2025 to US$31.84 billion in 2026[2]. This surge reflects institutional capital rotating into reusable infrastructure and domestic technology stacks. Companies commanding this independent architecture include VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), BW Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Karman (NYSE: KRMN), each delivering mission-critical systems spanning RF sensing, space-based connectivity, nuclear fuel enrichment, reusable launch infrastructure, and maritime defense.

The Department of Energy's US$2.7 billion uranium enrichment deployment[3] confirms a federal commitment to industrial recapitalization. This capital injection secures energy assets and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Concurrently, electronic warfare markets reaching US$20.01 billion in 2026[4] validate the sector's growth trajectory. Platforms integrating AI-powered signal processing and autonomous threat detection represent primary valuation drivers. Asymmetric threat environments now demand invisible architecture to protect high-value assets across Space-to-Sea domains.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) has entered into a definitive strategic exchange agreement with SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE) in a three-stage transaction valued at $7.0 million in staged equity consideration. Under the agreement, VisionWave may acquire approximately 51% of the Israeli technology company on a fully diluted basis, subject to milestone achievement, regulatory approvals, and shareholder approval from SaverOne. Both companies' boards unanimously approved the transaction following an independent fairness opinion from BDO Consulting Group.

The partnership aims to integrate VisionWave's proprietary radio-frequency sensing and AI-driven analytics technologies into SaverOne's existing VRU (Vulnerable Road User) platform. The combined system is designed to address concealed, obscured, and non-line-of-sight threats in environments where optical and LiDAR-only sensing systems face limitations, including occlusion, cluttered terrain, adverse weather, and complex infrastructure settings. Management currently estimates an RF-enhanced, commercially deployable solution addressing identified concealed-threat scenarios could be demonstrated during the 2026 calendar year, subject to continued development, testing, and validation.

SaverOne will serve as the core operating platform for specified RF-based defense and security applications, supported by a non-exclusive global license to VisionWave's RF sensing technologies. The unified platform intends to support detection of concealed threats, counter-drone sensing, perimeter and infrastructure protection, battlefield situational awareness, and RF-based threat classification in complex environments across military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure deployments.

VisionWave recently acquired the qSpeed computational acceleration engine, independently valued at $99.6 million by BDO Consulting Group. This technology addresses decision latency between threat detection and response execution by collapsing computation cycles from minutes into seconds. The system prioritizes decision-critical computations first, enabling rapid initial conclusions that continuously refine themselves as additional data becomes available. The company has announced initial progress integrating qSpeed across its WaveStrike RF-enabled fire control systems and Argus counter-drone technology.

The company's intellectual property position includes U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578, which secures enforceable protection for the radio-frequency sensing and artificial intelligence architecture powering both Argus and its SkyWeave high-frequency communications backbone.

VisionWave is executing strategic expansion into Southern Europe through its Solar Drone Ltd. subsidiary, having secured follow-on hardware orders and distribution agreements covering Italy and Spain for critical infrastructure maintenance markets. The company's universal Adaptation Kit enables integration of heavy-duty payloads exceeding 200 pounds into third-party drone fleets. VisionWave plans to invest up to $10 million in U.S.-based development over the next 6 to 12 months to accelerate commercialization timelines.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) announced timing for its BlueBird 7 orbital launch scheduled for late February aboard Blue Origin's New Glenn-3 mission from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The next-generation satellite features a nearly 2,400 square foot commercial communications array delivering peak data rates up to 120 Mbps for space-based broadband connectivity, representing a 3.5 times increase over BlueBirds 1-5 and supported by more than 3,800 patent and patent-pending claims.

"This launch advances our mission to bring space-based cellular broadband connectivity to everyday smartphones as we progress towards launching commercial services in 2026," said Scott Wisniewski, President of AST SpaceMobile. "BlueBird 7 moves us closer to delivering a new layer of cellular broadband connectivity for consumers, enterprises, and government customers worldwide."

The company plans a multi-launcher campaign averaging one orbital launch every one to two months during 2026 and remains on track to launch 45-60 satellites by year-end. AST SpaceMobile operates nearly 500,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities in Texas with 95% vertical integration and a workforce of nearly 1,800 people focused on enabling 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband.

BW Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) announced opening of its Centrifuge Manufacturing Development Facility in Oak Ridge marking a major milestone in reestablishing fully domestic uranium enrichment capability for national security priorities. The facility serves as the company's primary hub for design, engineering, fabrication and testing of advanced gas centrifuge machines following the NNSA's September contract award valued at $1.5 billion for a comprehensive program ensuring secure enriched uranium supply for defense fuel needs.

"I am so impressed with the speed at which the BWXT team moved, from breaking ground in late June to standing up this facility just seven months later," said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and CEO. "With the CMDF now operational, we are positioned to move centrifuge technology from development into production readiness while strengthening America's sovereign nuclear supply chain."

Located in Oak Ridge with deep nuclear expertise heritage, the facility features precision manufacturing space and specialized infrastructure supporting future centrifuge production aligned with national priorities for energy security and defense readiness. Approximately 100 highly skilled professionals currently work in support of the CMDF with plans to expand the workforce as manufacturing activities scale.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) announced arrival of its Hungry Hippo captive fairing to Wallops Island in Virginia for the Neutron rocket following qualification testing completion late last year. The world-first reusable commercial rocket fairing halves remain attached throughout the entire mission including launch, payload deployment, and return to Earth, opening and closing for second stage deployment within seconds to streamline operations for high-cadence launch service supporting commercial, civil, and national security missions.

Neutron will be the world's largest reusable carbon composite rocket capable of launching up to 13,000 kg of payload to space for missions involving national security, space science, human exploration, and constellation deployment for satellite internet and Earth observation. The fairing arrived at Rocket Lab's Neutron Assembly and Integration Complex where engineers will complete inspections and prepare for pre-launch testing at Launch Complex 3, with the debut flight ushering a launch, return, and launch again ethos that strengthens America's industrial base and ensures reliable access to space with modern capabilities.

Karman (NYSE: KRMN) entered agreement to acquire Seemann Composites and Material Sciences for $220 million consisting of $210 million cash and approximately $10 million in common shares, expanding into strategic maritime defense markets serving submarines and amphibious platforms. The acquisition adds leaders in specialty maritime defense technologies including sonar, acoustic and signal mitigation solutions, subsea and surface propulsion systems, and missile and amphibious strategic launch products supporting high-priority DOW naval programs.

"Entering the strategic maritime defense market, which is a critical element of near-peer nation state deterrence, has been on our strategic roadmap for years," said Tony Koblinski, Karman chief executive officer. "The acquisitions of Seemann and MSC represent the natural expansion of the Karman platform into a compelling new market that is poised for decades of sustained growth."

Based in Gulfport and Horsham with 95 years combined heritage and approximately 240,000 square feet of manufacturing space, Seemann and MSC deliver mission-critical technologies enhancing system-level performance for submarines, surface vessels and autonomous maritime platforms. The acquisitions are immediately accretive to Karman in 2026 across major financial metrics including revenue growth, funded backlog, EBITDA, earnings per share, and cash flow with transaction expected to close during first quarter fiscal 2026.

