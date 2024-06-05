National Dental Healthcare REIT Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Nine Properties Across Multiple States

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT), a leading force in the healthcare real estate sector, and a prominent member of the Thurston Group portfolio, proudly announces the completion of its latest real estate acquisition. This strategic move further solidifies NDH REIT's position as a frontrunner in the industry and underscores its commitment to expanding its diversified real estate portfolio.

The acquisition, finalized on March 22, 2024, encompasses nine properties located across New Mexico, Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama. This expansion contributes to NDH REIT's total portfolio, which now comprises 174 locations across 21 states.

Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group, conveyed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to finalize the acquisition of these nine properties, which marks a significant expansion of our real estate portfolio. This acquisition not only enhances our geographical presence but also stresses our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare real estate solutions. We are eager to maximize the potential of these properties and drive further growth and success for NDH REIT."

Doug Smith of Cody Dental Group in Denver, CO, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Cody Dental Group is thrilled to team up with NDH REIT. Our goal is to diversify our portfolio and alleviate the burden of property management while maintaining cash flow through quarterly distributions. By partnering with NDH REIT, we can put our equity to work and participate in the upside, allowing us to further elevate our services and achieve greater success."

This acquisition stands as a testament to NDH REIT's ongoing success and momentum in the healthcare real estate sector. As the company continues to expand its portfolio and forge strategic partnerships, it remains committed to delivering industry-leading real estate solutions in the dental market.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dallas Margeson

Acquisitions Director

[email protected]

229-347-4507

About National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT):

National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT) is a leading player in the healthcare real estate sector, specializing in the acquisition and management of prime dental properties across the United States. With a current ownership of 174 dental properties, NDH REIT is dedicated to providing optimal solutions for dental real estate owners, driving innovation and growth within the industry. For additional information on NDH REIT, please visit NDH REIT's website at https://nationaldentalreit.com.

About Thurston Group:

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including some of the largest dental service support organizations such as Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, and Gen4 Dental Partners, among others. Over its 38-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

SOURCE National Dental Healthcare REIT